US music artist Bob Dylan is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims that she was sexually abused by the star after being plied with drugs and alcohol over a six-week period at the age of 12.

The incident allegedly took place in 1965 and saw Dylan make non-consensual and predatory advances toward the minor in his apartment at New York’s Chelsea Hotel.

Dylan’s representatives have denied the allegation, telling the BBC that the accusation will be “vigorously defended”.

Who is Bob Dylan and how old is he?

Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Minnesota on 24 May 1941, Bob Dylan is a multiple award-winning folk singer and songwriter whose music career has spanned decades and seen him gain worldwide fame.

Now 80, Dylan signed his first recording contract in 1961, spending the next four decades touring the world and releasing chart-topping albums such as Freewheelin’ and Blood on the Tracks.

In his career to date, Dylan has released 38 studio albums.

But it wasn’t until 2020 that the star saw his first number one chart hit with his 17-minute long track ‘Murder Most Foul’ recounting the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy.

Why is Bob Dylan considered to be so important?

Bob Dylan has been praised as one of the greatest artists of all time and won a Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, making him the first musical artist to win the prestigious literary award.

The singer-songwriter was awarded the accolade for having "created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition" according to the Nobel Prize committee.

Dylan became a celebrated voice of protest against the Vietnam War and in favour of the Civil Rights movement, with his best-known songs including Blowin' In The Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin'.

Dylan has also won numerous Grammys, an Oscar and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

What is Bob Dylan’s net worth?

The singer-songwriter is estimated to have a net worth of $350 million.

With many of his songs still being regularly covered by artists today around the world, Dylan has continued to earn considerable income from track royalties.

He was also recently reported to have sold his song catalogue to Universal Music Group for $400 million.

The sale proved controversial and has since become subject to a lawsuit filed by the wife of late American songwriter Jacques Levy who collaborated with Dylan on his album Desire.

What is Bob Dylan accused of?

The lawsuit, filed at the New York Supreme Court on Friday (13 August) saw the accuser, now 68, allege that Bob Dylan groomed her over a six-week period between April and May 1965.

Known only as JC, the claimant states that she was given alcohol and drugs by the star, sexually abused and threatened with physical violence.

She said that the experience has left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day".

The lawsuit was filed one day before the "look back window" of a New York law allowing victims of sexual assault to lodge claims regardless of how long ago the alleged incident took place closed on 14 August.

Dylan is guilty of carrying out "predatory, sexual and unlawful acts" against his alleged victim, according to court documents, "all of which were done intentionally by him to her without her consent".

The alleged victim has suffered "severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, as well as economic losses", it is claimed.

Dylan is accused of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

The woman is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Additional reporting by PA Los Angeles Correspondent Keiran Southern

