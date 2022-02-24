The UK had already imposed sanctions on Russia prior to the invasion and minister have reportedly begun work on “an unprecedented level of sanctions”.

Mr Johnson is expected to address the UK later today, where he will give further details.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London followed by his Chief of Staff, Stephen Barclay after chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee to discuss latest developments regarding Ukraine. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Here’s when Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation and Parliament.

What time will Boris Johnson address the nation?

Boris Johnson addressed the nation live in a televised address at midday.

He will also update MPs in the House of Commons with a statement at 5pm, which you will be able to watch via Parliament TV online.

Boris Johnson on Ukraine

So far, Johnson has condemned Russia’s invasion vehemently.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

Mr Johnson has spoken directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “next steps”, which will likely include harsher sanctions.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly also stated the UK will introduce “an unprecedented level of sanctions” in a bid to persuade Russian President Putin to “reverse this attack”.

These sanctions will be revealed to the Commons by the Prime Minister later today.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Government to introduce “the hardest possible sanctions” against Russia and its supporters.