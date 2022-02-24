Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called an emergency meeting of COBRA.
The UK had already imposed sanctions on Russia prior to the invasion and minister have reportedly begun work on “an unprecedented level of sanctions”.
Mr Johnson is expected to address the UK later today, where he will give further details.
Here’s when Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation and Parliament.
What time will Boris Johnson address the nation?
Boris Johnson addressed the nation live in a televised address at midday.
He will also update MPs in the House of Commons with a statement at 5pm, which you will be able to watch via Parliament TV online.
Boris Johnson on Ukraine
So far, Johnson has condemned Russia’s invasion vehemently.
“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”
Mr Johnson has spoken directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “next steps”, which will likely include harsher sanctions.
Foreign Minister James Cleverly also stated the UK will introduce “an unprecedented level of sanctions” in a bid to persuade Russian President Putin to “reverse this attack”.
These sanctions will be revealed to the Commons by the Prime Minister later today.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Government to introduce “the hardest possible sanctions” against Russia and its supporters.
“The influence of Russian money must be extricated from the UK. And those who have for too long turned a blind eye to Russia’s actions must reckon with their own consciences,” Mr Starmer said.