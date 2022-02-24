Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn,
Around 5am Ukrainian time, explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.
Explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after Mr Putin’s address, while explosions were also reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively”.
It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law, while Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine.
She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine.”
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.
“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia."
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 08:50
- Boris Johnson announces military support for Ukraine
- Ukraine in ‘state of emergency’
- UK imposes sanctions on Russian banks and billionaires
Former Ukrainian national security chief Oleksandr Danylyuk warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has under-estimated the country’s ability to defend itself, saying “we will bury him”.
Mr Danylyuk said Ukrainians are mobilising against the attacks, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “At the moment there are about 36,000 people in the reserve but in reality it’s much more.
“We’re talking about up to a million people who are able to take and defend a country, and this is something Putin will not be able to swallow.”
Asked whether he believes it is Mr Putin’s intention to destroy Ukraine, the former head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council said: “Yeah, that is his ambition and he will die with this ambition. We will bury him.
“I know Ukrainians and he doesn’t. He was mistaken about Ukrainians for many years. We will teach him a lesson.”
“We will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernise. In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets.”
Speaking in Brussels, she added: “Like with the first package of sanctions, we are closely aligned with our partners and allies, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, but also, for example, Japan and Australia.
“These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and their ability to finance war.”
The London Stock Exchange’s leading FTSE 100 index plunged more than 200 points, or 2.7%, within moments of opening in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.
The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: “There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.”
US President Joe Biden said his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy had “reached out” to him following the attack by Russian forces and asked for world leaders to “speak out clearly” against Vladimir Putin’s actions.
“I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council,” Mr Putin wrote on Twitter.
“He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine.”
He added: “Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia.
“We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”
The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has called on Vladimir Putin to “stop this war immediately”.
Mr Michel said he had spoken with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Belgian condemned Russian’s “unjustified large scale military aggression” as well as expressing his solidarity with Ukraine.
“Today both the European Council and G7 leaders will meet to agree on further steps against Russia’s illegal acts and in support of Ukraine,” he tweeted.
“I call on President Putin to stop this war immediately.”
Ukraine’s parliament approves nationawide state of emergency
Politicians in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of an all-out Russian invasion.
The parliament approved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decree that imposes the measure for 30 days starting on Thursday.
The state of emergency allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order”.
Technical issue delays Royal Navy destroyer due to deploy
A Royal Navy destroyer that has been tasked to deploy to the Mediterranean amid growing tensions with Russia has been delayed again, almost a week after it was initially scheduled to depart the UK.
HMS Diamond was initially due to leave its home base of Portsmouth on February 17, but its departure was first delayed due to Storm Eunice.
Then on Monday, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed the destroyer required “minor repairs” due to a defect on board.