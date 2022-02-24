The UK Government has defended the UK’s “very serious package” of sanctions against Russia, arguing it will be effective in “inflicting pain” on Vladimir Putin.

Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn,

Around 5am Ukrainian time, explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after Mr Putin’s address, while explosions were also reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively”.

It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law, while Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine.

She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.

“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia."