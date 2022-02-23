Amid rising tensions, the UK recently joined other Western powers in placing sanctions on Russia.

On February 22nd, Russia moved troops into two rebel-held areas of Ukraine, following weeks of tension over Ukraine being allowed to join NATO.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK, the US, and other Western countries have all publicly condemned Russia’s actions and advocated for Ukraine’s right to choose its own security alliances.

Women show posters in support of the Ukraine as they attend a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber.

As the conflict escalates with the most recent Russian troop movements, sanctions are the next step to try and dissuade Russia from its path peacefully.

At the same time, military troops from various NATO member states, including the US and the UK, have been moved to NATO countries in eastern Europe, such as Poland, Romania, and Estonia.

Here’s what sanctions are, how they’ve been used in the past, and what will be placed on Russia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson updates MPs on the latest situation in Ukraine in the House of Commons. Photo: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP.

What are sanctions?

Sanctions refer to penalties, ranging from travel bans to withholding goods, that are put in place when organisations or countries have broken laws.

Use of sanctions is not new, dating all the way back to ancient Greek civilisation.

In more recent history, sanctions have been used on several occasions throughout the 20th Century, including after the Second World War when the UN enshrined sanctions in its original charter and enabled the UN Security Council to be able to impose sanctions in the future.

Another example can be found in the international sanctions levelled against the apartheid regime in South Africa in the 1980s, which led to roughly $20 billion worth of business being held from South African businesses.

The goal of sanctions is to put pressure on business, organisations, or individuals in the hope that they will withdraw whatever support they are providing.

What sanctions will be put on Russia?

In the case of Russia, sanctions are largely focused on preventing Russia from funding its military efforts and seeking to undermine the Kremlin’s political authority.

The United States announced sanctions on Tuesday February 22nd, meaning that two state-owned banks that underpin Russia's defence sector will no longer be able to do business in the United States or access the American financial system.

The United States also stated it would sanction five Russian elites and added restrictions on American deals involving Russia's national debt.

As a result, Americans are now banned from doing business in the rebel-held areas of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The White House also went on to say that it could impose wider sanctions "should Russia further invade Ukraine".

UK sanctions on Russia

Speaking in the House of Commons on February 22nd, Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the UK would also place sanctions on Russia.

Five Russian banks have had their assets frozen and three members of the Russian elite have had travel bans imposed on them.

Mr Johnson stated that these sanctions could be added to and extended if necessary, and faced criticism that the sanctions did not go far enough.

EU sanctions on Russia

The EU also announced sanctions, targeting 27 Russian individuals and organisations, including several banks.

Access to European capital markets will also be limited, effectively blocking access to funds from EU banks and banning trade between the EU and Luhansk and Donetsk.