Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin says Russia will "radically reduce" military activity outside the two cities, reports have claimed.

Mr Fomin said Moscow has decided to “fundamentally cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv” in order to “increase mutual trust for future negotiations to agree and sign a peace deal with Ukraine”, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fomin said: "Due to the fact that negotiations on the preparation of the Treaty on the Neutrality and Non-Nuclear Status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, are moving into practice, taking into account the principles discussed during today's meeting, by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achievement of the ultimate goal - the approval and signing of the above agreement - a decision was made to radically, at times, reduce military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions.”

Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect the Monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv.

The news comes after three hours of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey – the first face-to-face talks in two weeks.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Danish parliament that the Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol constitutes a "crime against humanity".

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.