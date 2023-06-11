Pentagon runs up restaurant and golf shop bill as part of £150,000 outlay at Donald Trump's Turnberry resort

Newly disclosed documents have revealed the first breakdown of how much Donald Trump’s flagship international property at Turnberry received from his own defence department during his single term in the White House, with the Pentagon racking up a hefty bill at the resort’s restaurants and golf shop.

The former US president’s property in South Ayrshire received at least seven payments totalling more than $187,600 (£149,600) from the US Defence Department in the first three years of his presidency, raising further questions over how his private businesses were able to benefit from his time in public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disclosure by the Pentagon details seven separate payments to Turnberry, although given the latest date cited was in April 2019 – some 21 months before Mr Trump’s chaotic single presidential term came to an end – it is possible that other payments have yet to be revealed.

The single largest payment totalled $94,855 (£75,600) for hotel accommodation at Turnberry during 2018. In July that year, Mr Trump faced large scale protests as he visited the South Ayrshire course, a four time host of golf’s prestigious Open championship.

However, the Pentagon also paid Turnberry $28,956 (£23,100) in 2019, and $18,938 (£15,100) in 2017. Mr Trump did not visit the property in either of those years, but his second son, Eric, an executive vice-president at the Trump Organisation, who has been largely responsible for overseeing the family’s Scottish properties, was a regular visitor during that period.

There was another payment to Turnberry in 2019 of $37,780 (£30,100), the documents show, although it is unclear what the money went on. Restaurant bills totalling $5,105 (£4,070) were run up at Turnberry’s restaurants by the Pentagon during an unspecified number of trips during 2017 and 2018, and the records also reveal that $1,963 (£1,560) was spent at Turnberry’s golf shop between March and April 2019. The disclosure also highlights payments totalling nearly $30,000 (£23,900) to Mr Trump’s Irish resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The details of the payments were first reported by Forbes following a freedom of information request by American Oversight, a non-partisan, non-profit ethics watchdog based in Washington DC. It found that a total of $976,000 (£778,200) was paid to Mr Trump’s firms.

Former US president Donald Trump during his visit to Turnberry in May. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty

Heather Sawyer, the organisation’s executive director, said it was vital to scrutinise the payments to Mr Trump’s companies, especially as he is seeking to regain the presidency.

“As president, Trump’s refusal to divest from his businesses created an environment rife with the potential for abuse,” she said. “During his administration, Trump’s properties became vessels for self-enrichment. [He[ is now running for president again. His old habit of enriching himself at taxpayer expense deserves renewed scrutiny as he seeks another term.”

During Mr Trump’s presidency, Turnberry alone received close to £300,000 from various branches of the US government, with significant sums coming from the US Secret Service, whose agents remain tasked with protecting Mr Trump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, The Scotsman revealed how taxpayers are facing a near £60,000 bill to cover Police Scotland overtime costs in the wake of Mr Trump’s visit to Turnberry last month. It was the first time he visited the resort since losing the election.