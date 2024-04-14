Freddie Highmore, who played Charlie alongside Johnny Depp in the 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel, spoofed the farcical Glaswegian Willy’s Chocolate Experience when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Audiences were treated to a ‘debut trailer’ for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Part Two, in which Charlie tours the candy factory.

But a greenscreen background quickly gave way to a mockup of the hauntingly sparse Willy Wonka-themed ‘immersive’ children’s experience which took the internet by storm earlier this year.

The Glasgow event went viral after parents reportedly called Police Scotland because the experience was so bad it left children in tears.

In the trailer, Highmore joins a tour with children and eventually meets an Oompa Loompa who offers them ‘yummy methamphetaimine’. The Glasgow event drew worldwide attention when pictures of a meth lab-esque stall run by an actor dressed as an Oompa Loompa appeared on social media.

Highmore said: “Everything here is created by ChatGPT,” Highmore exclaimed before breaking out into what seemed to be his own AI-generated song. “Candy is good / Candy is mouth / sweet is fun / And we love to imagination!”