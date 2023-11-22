It is believed around 50 Israeli hostages taken on October 7 will be released as part of the deal

First Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed a brief ceasefire in its war with Hamas – but warned “it must go further”.

The deal marks the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since the Hamas attacks on southern Israel ignited a war that has devastated vast swaths of Gaza and raised fears of a wider conflict across the Middle East. It is estimated more than 14,000 people have died in Gaza since the conflict began and many more forced to flee their homes.

Mr Yousaf’s comments came as Israel and Hamas reached an agreement over a four-day truce which will see 50 hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October released – as well as 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli prisons.

A Palestinian boy stands amidst the rubble of a building following Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

The first minister, who yesterday called for the UK to recognise the state of Palestine and has family in Gaza, said: “While any pause in violence will be welcome relief, it must go further. We can not see a repeat of the carnage that has killed so many innocent people resume after four days. Every ounce of diplomatic effort is needed to ensure this pause becomes a permanent end to the violence.”

Humanitarian organisations also said the pause would allow essential aid to flow into Gaza, where hospitals have been forced to shut down due to a lack of power and citizens have faced huge shortages of food and clean water.

"The deal provides hope which, after 46 days of conflict, is so desperately needed for the over 2 million men, women and children of Gaza. We hope that this pause leads to a sustained ceasefire," said Hiba Tibi, Gaza country director of humanitarian aid charity, CARE.

“I am especially hopeful about the news that hundreds of aid trucks will be allowed into Gaza. This is a critical opportunity for safe and sustained aid to reach Palestinian families, at a scale commensurate with the skyrocketing needs following the utter decimation of critical infrastructure and life support. Food, water, fuel, medical supplies, and services are needed now at scale to prevent further loss of life.”

The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, which has played a key role in mediating with Hamas, announced the deal without saying when it would go into effect. Fifty hostages will be released in stages, in exchange for what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume the war after the truce and keep fighting “until we achieve all our goals”, including the defeat of Hamas.

Fighting intensified overnight on Wednesday, even after the deal was announced.

Right Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland said she hoped there could be a “lasting peace” in the region.

"“My heart and prayers remain deeply concerned for all those caught up in this appalling situation, for the families, friends and loved ones who have experienced such unimaginable distress,” she said.

“Building a lasting peace will not be an easy task. I pray that the leaders of the world can come together to work for an end to all violence and hatred, and to support those who suffer and grieve at the hands of war and injustice. As people of faith, we in the Church must remain hopeful for a future which can be different to the past.”

European Commission head Ursula van der Leyen said the EC would “upscale further shipments to Gaza as quickly as possible”.