Humza Yousaf has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for the UK to officially recognise the state of Palestine.

The First Minister said the move would help “break, once and for all, the political impasse that has condemned Israelis and the Palestinians to successive cycles of violence”.

It comes ahead of a debate in Holyrood in which MSPs are expected to back calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In his letter, Mr Yousaf says: “The support the UK Government has given to Israel, while the devastation in Gaza has grown, increases the moral responsibility on it to use whatever influence it has to stop the killing now. An immediate ceasefire is the only way in which the killing and suffering of innocent civilians can be brought to an end. I again call upon you to support an immediate ceasefire.”

He added: “It is essential and urgent that the UK makes clear to the Israeli Government, and to the world, that in line with support for a two state solution, only Palestinians can have authority in Gaza. Of course, that authority must be exercised in a way that ensures the people of Israel, as well as Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, are able to live in peace and security.

“The UK needs to work with the international community to break, once and for all, the political impasse that has condemned Israelis and the Palestinians to successive cycles of violence. This would be assisted were the UK to recognise the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, as over 130 members of the United Nations, including nine members of the European Union, have done and as the new Spanish Government has pledged.

“Recognition would offer hope to Palestinians that a just and durable political solution is possible. It would make it plain to the Israeli Government that a military solution is illusory and the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is unacceptable.

“I urge you to show the international leadership you claim for the UK by calling for an immediate ceasefire by all sides, and by announcing the UK Government’s recognition of the State of Palestine.”

Mr Yousaf’s letter was also sent to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.