All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
UK airspace hit by 'network-wide failure' of air traffic control systems
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Burger King: Fast food giant to faces lawsuit over 'misleading' size of Whopper burger as McDonald's also faces legal claim

Burger King is facing a class-action lawsuit over claims it is ‘misleading’ customers with the size of its Whopper burger shown in marketing material
By Dale Miller
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
 Comment

Fast food giant Burger King is facing a lawsuit amid claims its Whopper burger is made to appear bigger on menus than it does in reality.

The legal case is set to be heard in the US after being ruled on by District Judge Roy Altman, who said it should be left to jurors to "tell us what reasonable people think".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers are complaining the burger is 35 per cent smaller than advertised.

Burger King is facing a lawsuit over the size of its Whopper burgerBurger King is facing a lawsuit over the size of its Whopper burger
Burger King is facing a lawsuit over the size of its Whopper burger

The class action lawsuit is accusing Burger King of false advertising.

But it is not the only fast food company to be targeted amid a series of legal cases in the US contesting the gap between advertising and reality in fast food.

McDonald’s is defending allegations its burgers shown in marketing are at least 15 per cent larger than they are in real life, with the separate lawsuit being contested in Brooklyn, New York.

Burger King is facing allegations that ingredients are shown to "overflow over the bun" in adverts and on menus, while the burger is also illustrated with a meatier patty than experienced in real life.

Burger King is facing a lawsuit in the US Burger King is facing a lawsuit in the US
Burger King is facing a lawsuit in the US

A Burger King spokesperson said in a statement after the ruling: "The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide."

Burger King was founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, as a Jacksonville, Florida–based restaurant chain. It became the world's third biggest fast food chain by the 1970s and is widely known for its advertising, in particular the branding of the Whopper, dubbed the company’s ‘flame-grilled burger’.

Related topics:Burger KingMcDonald'sBrooklynNew YorkFlorida
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.