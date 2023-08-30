Burger King is facing a class-action lawsuit over claims it is ‘misleading’ customers with the size of its Whopper burger shown in marketing material

Fast food giant Burger King is facing a lawsuit amid claims its Whopper burger is made to appear bigger on menus than it does in reality.

The legal case is set to be heard in the US after being ruled on by District Judge Roy Altman, who said it should be left to jurors to "tell us what reasonable people think".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers are complaining the burger is 35 per cent smaller than advertised.

Burger King is facing a lawsuit over the size of its Whopper burger

The class action lawsuit is accusing Burger King of false advertising.

But it is not the only fast food company to be targeted amid a series of legal cases in the US contesting the gap between advertising and reality in fast food.

McDonald’s is defending allegations its burgers shown in marketing are at least 15 per cent larger than they are in real life, with the separate lawsuit being contested in Brooklyn, New York.

Burger King is facing allegations that ingredients are shown to "overflow over the bun" in adverts and on menus, while the burger is also illustrated with a meatier patty than experienced in real life.

Burger King is facing a lawsuit in the US

A Burger King spokesperson said in a statement after the ruling: "The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide."