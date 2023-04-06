All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
30 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
35 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
37 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
55 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

King Nuggets: Burger King to change the recipe of chicken nuggets in Scotland in new trial

Burger King is changing the recipe of its much-loved chicken nuggets - and has chosen branches in Scotland to try them out first

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST
 Comment

Burger King is giving its popular chicken nuggets a twist by trialling King Nuggets exclusively in restaurants across Scotland. The nuggets, which go by the name ‘King Nuggets’ will be made following a new recipe for Burger King lovers in Scotland to try.

Burger King has said the new menu additions are ‘set to be a crowd-pleaser’ and each ‘mouth-watering nugget’ is made with 100% succulent, juicy chicken breast. The new nuggets will be coated in a new crispy breadcrumb for extra flavour with the perfect crunch in every bite.

Burger King is changing the recipe of its much-loved chicken nuggets - and has chosen branches in Scotland to try them out first Burger King is changing the recipe of its much-loved chicken nuggets - and has chosen branches in Scotland to try them out first
Burger King is changing the recipe of its much-loved chicken nuggets - and has chosen branches in Scotland to try them out first
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scotland has been hand-picked to trial the new nuggets, with customers able to get their hands on a portion of six, nine, or twenty in-restaurants and via the app. What’s more, Burger King app users can bag a portion of 20 of the new nuggets for just £3.99.

ScotlandBurger KingRestaurants
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.