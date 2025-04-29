On Saturday (April 26) Pope Francis was laid to rest at Santa Maria Maggiore basilica following a funeral in the Vatican.
Politicians, royalty and around 400,000 were in attendance to say farewell to the pontiff.
He had served as the Bishop of Rome since 2013 and was the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, as well as being the first born or raised outside of Europe since the 8th-century.
The process to appoint his successor will begin on Wednesday, May 7, in the Sistine Chapel, with 135 cardinal electors participating in the conclave.
Speculation as to who they will choose has been growing since the funeral, with these 13 cardinals considered the frontrunners.
1. Pietro Parolin
The Vatican's Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin is thought by many to be the most likely next Pope. As the most senior cardinal bishop under the age of 80, the Italian is expected to preside over the 2025 papal conclave. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Luis Antonio Tagle
Former Archbishop of Manila Luis Antonio Tagle is currently serving as the Pro-Prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization and as the President of Interdicasterial Commission for Consecrated Religious. Known as the "Asian Francis" because his personal simplicity and emphasis are similar to Pope Francis', he would be the first Asian pontiff in modern times. | Getty Images
3. Robert Sarah
Guinean Catholic prelate Robert Sarah is experienced in the ways of the Vatican - having served as both secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples under Pope John Paul II and president of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum under Pope Benedict XVI. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Peter Turkson
Former Archbishop of Cape Coast Peter Turkson was made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2003. He was thought to be a leading candidate at the last papal conclave in 2013. He has held a number of senior positions, including president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace. He is currently chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences. | Getty Images