When do the clocks change in the UK? Here's when the clocks will go forward this weekend

The clocks will go forward by an hour on Sunday, marking the start of British Summer Time.

Every year on the last Sunday in March the clocks in the UK change, springing forward to welcome the longer days.

Designed to make the most of the increased hours of daylight, the clocks will go forward by an hour on Sunday, March 30 to usher in the beginning of British Summer Time (BST).

When do the clocks go forward?

In 2025, clocks in the UK will go forward by an hour at 1am on Sunday, March 30.

Sadly, this does mean that we will lose an hour of sleep in the morning ahead of Mother’s Day.

Clocks will change in the UK this weekend.

If you are among those who struggle to remember which way the clocks will change, the phrase “spring forward, fall back” might help.

Spring has officially sprung in the UK

In the UK, meteorological spring - the most common way to measure the seasons - began on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, astronomical spring is dictated by the Vernal equinox. In Europe, the equinox happens twice a year first in spring and then in autumn. This year, the spring equinox took place at around 9am on Thursday, March 20.

Why do the clocks change?

So we already know that BST is also sometimes known as Daylight Savings Time, and that name essentially holds all the answers as to why we change our clocks each year: so we have more hours of sunlight during spring and summer.

From the 1700s and onward, there were suggestions (and jokes) from figures including American philosopher and inventor Benjamin Franklin that the clocks should move forward by an hour to get people out of bed earlier.

However, the idea didn’t truly flourish until 1907 when William Willett began campaigning in the UK for the clocks to be changed. An early promoter of British Summer Time - who just so happens to be Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s great great grandfather - he released a pamphlet titled “The Waste of Daylight” in which he suggested putting the clocks forward in Spring and then backward in autumn.

The clocks "spring forward, and fall back". | Atlas / Adobe Stock

Willett wasn’t successful with his campaign and it wasn’t until a year after his death in March of 1915 that the UK Parliament decided to implement the changing of clocks in the UK.

Daylight Savings Time was initially brought into force in Britain during World War One, where many countries in Europe ended up following in the footsteps of the German Army who pushed the clocks forward by an hour to conserve energy.

However, there is no real scientific grounds for changing the clocks and as such there are very mixed opinions on the matter.

Some argue that Daylight Savings reduces energy consumption, supports businesses and tourism, encourages people to exercise outdoors and more, while others argue that it is disruptive to natural sleeping rhythms wildlife and more.

Which countries change their clocks like the UK?

The UK isn’t the only country which changes its clocks for Daylight Savings. All European Union member states must change their clocks twice a year, with a number of countries outside of Europe also adhering to the practice.

This includes New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Paraguay, Cuba and Haiti, all of which change their clocks twice a year.