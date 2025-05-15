What's the weather to be like in Scotland today? Thursday's forecast as good weather set to continue
We’re almost at the end of the week, with the good weather around Scotland continuing.
With sunny skies expected all around the country today, it’s worth remembering your sun protection - even if it’s not quite warm enough for “taps aff” everywhere.
Edinburgh
If you’re in Edinburgh or on the east coast today, you can expect more sunny weather, with highs of 16C.
The sun won’t be out all day, with the Met Office predicting that clouds will arrive by nighttime.
Sunset is at around 9.19pm.
Glasgow
With temperatures expected to reach highs of 20C, the weather in Glasgow and along the west coast today is also looking glorious.
Predicted to be sunny all day, you can expect temperatures of about 17C from around 12pm until around 7pm.
The sun will set at around 9.23pm.
Aberdeen
If you’re in the north-east, you can expect nothing but sunny skies all day today.
Temperatures are set to reach highs 15C in the late afternoon, with sunset at 9.22pm this evening.
And much like the rest of Scotland, the Western Isles can expect more sunny skies all day today. With no clouds and highs of 16C today, it’s worth remembering your suncream.
Sunset is at 9.45pm.
