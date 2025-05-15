What's the weather to be like in Scotland today? Thursday's forecast as good weather set to continue

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 15th May 2025, 08:05 BST
Here's what the weather looks like across Scotland on Thursday, May 15.placeholder image
Here's what the weather looks like across Scotland on Thursday, May 15. | Met Office
The gorgeous sunny weather has yet to disappear, with more to come.

We’re almost at the end of the week, with the good weather around Scotland continuing.

With sunny skies expected all around the country today, it’s worth remembering your sun protection - even if it’s not quite warm enough for “taps aff” everywhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh

If you’re in Edinburgh or on the east coast today, you can expect more sunny weather, with highs of 16C.

The sun won’t be out all day, with the Met Office predicting that clouds will arrive by nighttime.

Sunset is at around 9.19pm.

Glasgow

With temperatures expected to reach highs of 20C, the weather in Glasgow and along the west coast today is also looking glorious.

Predicted to be sunny all day, you can expect temperatures of about 17C from around 12pm until around 7pm.

The sun will set at around 9.23pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aberdeen

If you’re in the north-east, you can expect nothing but sunny skies all day today.

Temperatures are set to reach highs 15C in the late afternoon, with sunset at 9.22pm this evening.

And much like the rest of Scotland, the Western Isles can expect more sunny skies all day today. With no clouds and highs of 16C today, it’s worth remembering your suncream.

Sunset is at 9.45pm.

Related topics:ScotlandEdinburghAberdeenGlasgow
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice