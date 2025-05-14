Here's what the weather will be like in Scotland today, on Wednesday, May 14. | Met Office

Tuesday’s forecast predicts that the good weather will continue across Scotland.

Already it’s been a glorious week of weather in Scotland - and that looks set to continue according to Wednesday’s forecast.

While it won’t be quite as warm as it was on Tuesday, the good Scottish weather continues its rare streak.

Without further ado, here is what the weather will be like across Scotland today.

Edinburgh

It’s another day of sun in in the east coast today. Following on from the previous nice weather, you can expect overcast skies in the morning, with the sun fully coming out from around 10am.

Temperatures will reach highs of around 15C, with the sunset to take place at 9.17pm.

Glasgow

Today’s weather in the west coast remains practically tropical, if slightly cooler than previous days.

Instead of highs of 22C, you can expect highs of around 18C accompanied by clear, sunny skies from around 11am until 8pm.

The sun will set around 9.21pm.

Aberdeen

The sun will also be out in the north-east today, with sunny clear skies across Aberdeen. While it won’t be quite as warm, the Met Office predict temperatures will reach around 13C.

The sun will set at 21.20pm.

Na h-Eileanan Siar

And finally, in the Western Isles it is set to be a fully sunny day. The met office predict very little clouds, with temperatures set to reach around 16C.