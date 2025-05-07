What is the weather going to be like in Scotland today? Wednesday's forecast as more sunshine predicted in Edinburgh and Glasgow
We’ve been lucky this week as the sun continues to shine, or at least, keeps the rain at bay.
The bright weather is set to continue with parts of the country getting hotter still by the time the weekend rolls around.
Here is what the Met Office has predicted for Scotland today.
Edinburgh
A cloudier day today on the east coast, with the clouds only dispersing for a couple of hours around 4 pm this afternoon.
However, the clouds won’t affect the heat, with temperatures hitting highs of around 14 C.
There is little chance of rain.
Glasgow
Over to the west now.
Not to dissimilar from the east with a predominantly warm but cloudy day.
The clouds will vanish for three hours or so in the evening around 6 pm and temperatures will hit dizzying highs of around 17C.
Again, there is little chance of rain.
Aberdeen
Up to the north east now, and there is slightly less sunshine to be had.
There are scattered clouds all day and temperatures will hit highs of 11C.
There is little chance of rain and the sun will set around 9.05 pm.
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Over to the islands and we’re not seeing the same grey, cloudy weather that we saw yesterday.
Cloudy weather is still predicted, but it should be brighter, and the sun should make an appearance in the evening around 5 pm.
Temperatures will hit highs of around 12C and there is little chance of rain.
The sun will set around 9.28 pm.
