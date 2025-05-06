The blanket ban on mobile phones introduced by two Scottish city schools

Edinburgh City Council hopes the move to ban mobile phones during class time will increase the focus on learning.

Two schools in Edinburgh will be the first in Scotland to roll out a strict crackdown on the use of mobile phones later this month, with pupils required to store their devices in lockable pouches.

In what has been described as an “innovative” approach, the City of Edinburgh Council has announced the introduction of a pilot zero-phone policy at two secondary schools in the city.

As of today, Portobello High pupils will have to store their phones in secure and lockable Yondr pouches during the school day. The pouches, which are locked and unlocked magnetically, allow pupils across S1 to S6 to keep their phones in their possession, but they cannot be used.

And from next Wednesday, Queensferry High will also be designated as a “phone-free” zone, with its pupils subject to the same restrictions. Further schools are expected to follow, a council spokesman said.

The council said the phone-free policy was being introduced following extensive engagement with pupils and parents and carers over a six-month period. The local authority said 86 per cent of parents and carers of children attending Portobello High positively supported the new policy.

All learners from S1 to S6 will be responsible for storing mobile phones in secure and lockable Yondr pouches during the school day. | National World/ John Devlin

It is hoped the new phone-free policy will protect the learning environment, encouraging young people to stay focused on learning without the distraction of checking or responding to mobile notifications.

The council pointed to research that showed that a phone-free school environment positively impacts young people’s mental health and wellbeing, encouraging a healthier approach to managing time online and increasing face-to-face interaction.

Joan Griffiths, the local authority’s education, children and families convener, said: “I’m pleased to see Edinburgh schools leading the way in introducing a mobile-phone free school environment. Mobile phones in classroom settings are increasingly competing with the teachers for learners’ attention and limiting access to mobile phones during the school day is only a positive thing for our young people.

“The new pouches provide an innovative way for our young people to have distance from their devices while having the reassurance that they are still in their possession. We hope that this new policy will increase focus on learning, reduce classroom distractions and help improve wellbeing.”

In August last year, the Scottish Government published guidance on the use of mobiles in schools, giving head teachers powers, including full bans on their use across the school estate. Until now, however, schools have only gone so far.

Gordonstoun, in Moray, banned phones for all pupils during the school day in 2017. The private school updated its policy two years ago to ensure devices were left in boarding houses during the school day and handed in overnight. However, sixth-year pupils are allowed to keep their mobiles, as long as they are switched off during school hours.

Dunblane High requires students to place phones into multi-pocket holders in classrooms, but the policy only applies to S1 and S2 pupils. Linlithgow High has a mobile ban, but pupils are only required to use pouches if they are discovered with them during a lesson.