Scotland is set for some more glorious weather today.

Scotland has been enjoying some pretty incredible sunshine recently, and that’s not set to stop, at least this week.

Despite a cloudy start to the day yesterday, most of the central belt saw the sun shine through by the afternoon, with the north seeing the cloud cover remain.

Today, it’s looking just that little bit brighter. Here’s what the Met Office has predicted.

Edinburgh

It’s almost a mirror image from yesterday on the east coast today.

The day is starting bright and sunny, with uninterrupted sunshine for the morning and most of the afternoon.

It’s set to get a bit cloudier around 3 pm, although this won’t impact the temperature fortunately.

Today will see incredible highs of 17C.

Aberdeen

Not too different from yesterday for the north east.

Still some cloud cover for all of the day, though low chance of rain and there are still sunny spells.

The sun is due to set at 9.03 pm.

Temperatures are predicted to hit highs of around 11C this morning.

Glasgow

The west also starting bright and sunny, with the sunshine lasting longer than in the east.

The clouds aren’t expected until around 6 pm, with the sun setting around 9.06 pm.

Temperatures are set to hit highs of around 16C.

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Slightly less fortunate for the islands, unless you’re an overcast fan, in which case, it’s the perfect weather.

Less chance of seeing the sun today, with a grey, overcast sky predicted.