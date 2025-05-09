What is the weather going to be like in Scotland today? Friday's forecast as more sunshine predicted in Glasgow and Edinburgh
We are at the end of a glorious week of sunshine, and we’re in for a smashing weekend too.
Make sure you have your sun cream to hand and take a look at what the Met Office has predicted for today.
Edinburgh
The east coast will see some cloud today but luckily it won’t affect the temperature, which is still set to soar.
There will be bright sunshine this morning, with the clouds making an appearance around 11 o clock, and will stay until the evening - around 8 pm.
The temperature will reach staggering highs of 19C and the sun will set around 9.08 pm.
Glasgow
The west coast will see brighter sunshine, with fewer clouds, but ever so slightly lower temperatures.
There will be cloud through out the morning, but they will disperse in the afternoon around 3 pm.
The temperatures will reach a high of 17C and the sun will set around 9.12 pm.
Aberdeen
Bright sunshine all day today in the north east - not a cloud in sight.
There is little chance of rain, and temperatures will reach a high of around 14C.
The sun is due to set at 9.10 pm.
Na h-Eileanan Siar
A few grey skies an a higher chance of rain between 3 pm and 5 pm mar what would otherwise be a lovely day on the islands.
There will be sunshine and a bit of cloud for the rest of the day, with temperatures hitting highs of around 13C.
The sun is due to set at 9.32 pm.
