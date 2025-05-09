Man dies and another critical in East Lothian plane crash
A man has died after a light aircraft crashed in the East Fortune area of East Lothian on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the area at around 4.55pm.
However, the 40-year-old male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin is aware.
The 42-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he is described as being in a critical condition.
Police Scotland said inquiries remain ongoing and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.
