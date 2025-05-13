Here's what the weather in Scotland looks like today. | Met Office

The pleasant weather continues for another day in Scotland, but what can you expect where you are?

Scotland has had a run of good weather over the past week - something which is set to continue across the country today.

Tuesday is set to be another day of sunny skies and mild temperatures, with some overcast spots appearing throughout the day.

If you live in Glasgow, make sure to lift your suncream.

Edinburgh

It will be overcast on the east coast this morning, with the sun appearing by late morning. From 10am onwards you can expect sunny skies until the evening with temperatures to reach a high of 18C.

The sun will set around 9.16pm.

Glasgow

The west coast will also be treated to lovely weather today, with temperatures to be even warmer than yesterday.

With clear sunny skies all day, and temperatures set to reach highs of 22C, again, it is worth stocking up on your suncream.

The sun will set at 9.16pm.

Aberdeen

Meanwhile, in the north east the temperatures will be slightly colder than down south, with highs of just 15C.

There will be sun until the early evening when the skies will become overcast. Sunset is at 9.18pm.

Na h-Eileanan Siar

In the Western Isles the mild but mostly sunny weather continues. With, again, slightly cooler temperatures, the weather in Stornoway will be overcast with sunny intervals by late morning.