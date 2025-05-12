What’s the weather like in Scotland today? Mostly sunny skies forecast on Monday with Glasgow set to reach 21C

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 12th May 2025, 10:12 BST
Here's what the weather in Scotland will be like on Monday, May 12. placeholder image
Here's what the weather in Scotland will be like on Monday, May 12. | Met Office
The sunshine is set to stick around on Monday across most of Scotland.

After days of glorious weather across Scotland, it is the beginning of a new week.

And if you are wondering if the sun will last, for most of Scotland it’s good news. Here is what the Met Office is saying where you are about the weather in Scotland today.

What’s the weather like in Scotland today?

Edinburgh

While it won’t be quite as warm as it was towards the end of last week, along the east coast you can expect to enjoy sunny intervals throughout the day.

With temperatures set to reach highs of 16C, the best time to enjoy the sunshine will be between 4pm and 6pm with overcast skies expected as night arrives.

Sunset will take place at around 9.15pm tonight, with some wind also to be expected.

Glasgow

Meanwhile, along the west coast it will be a much warmer day with temperatures set to reach highs of around 21C.

There will be clouds throughout the morning, but from 3pm until 8pm the sun will be bright in the sky.

It will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors - so long as you remember your sun cream - with the sun to set around 9.17pm.

Aberdeen

In the north east of Scotland the weather isn’t expected to be quite as warm as the central belt, but the sun is expected to be out for longer.

There will be clear skies from 11am until around 5pm, with the Met Office predicting highs of around 15C.

The sun will set around 9.16pm.

Na h-Eileanan Siar

In the Western Isles it is once again colder than other areas of Scotland - though not by much.

With temperatures set to reach a high of 14C, those in the Outer Hebrides can expect cloudy skies in the morning with sunny intervals from around 11am onwards.

The sun won’t set until around 9.39pm.

