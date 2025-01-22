Storm Eowyn: 'Danger to life' as amber alert issued for destructive 90mph winds across Scotland

The amber alert covers all of Scotland’s Central Belt, as well as the Scottish Borders, and Dumfries and Galloway

A severe amber weather warning has been issued for the entire Central Belt on Friday as high winds driven by Storm Eowyn sweep into Scotland.

The alert is in place from 6am until 9pm on Friday, with gale-force winds of up to 90mph forecast.

The seafront at Largs is battered by a high wind and rain during a previous "weather bomb", in December 2014 | PA

The warning area covers Scotland’s two biggest cities - Glasgow and Edinburgh - as well as Falkirk, parts of Fife, and all of the Lothians, Scottish Borders, and Dumfries and Galloway.

The north of England, and North Wales are also included in the amber warning area.

LNER has said a number of rail services will be affected.

The company said: “There will no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction from 11am on Friday January 24. Trains are still showing in Journey Planners as we work to amend our timetable.

“Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay. Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather.

“As a result, we are advising customers not to travel to and from stations north of York on Friday January 24.”

The Met Office said Storm Eowyn would bring very strong winds and widespread disruption, with a warning that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris.

Members of the public walk along a road as waves crash against the sea defences in Saltcoats. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Power cuts are likely to occur, and road, rail, air and ferry services are expected to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close, the forecaster said.

There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

A separate yellow warning of wind is in force for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the Midlands throughout Friday. A yellow warning for snow also runs from early Friday morning until noon.

The amber warning area issued by the Met Office covering large parts of Scotland | Met Office

The Met Office said in a statement: “Storm Éowyn will move across the north-west of the UK on Friday, clearing to the north-east on Friday night. This will bring a spell of very strong west to south-westerly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills, perhaps even higher in a few locations.

“It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again. Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”

The Scottish Government has confirmed its Resilience Room will be active while the amber alert is in force.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Met Office warnings show high winds will impact all of the country, so it’s vital people plan ahead if they have to travel, particularly in the areas in south and central Scotland covered by the amber warning.”

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said there was a “strong likelihood of disruption on the road network”.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes,” he said. “These are in place for your safety and the safety of other road users, and listen out for media broadcasts about the weather and how it may be impacting travel.”

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and very windy weather across the UK by Sunday. There is the potential for further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the Met Office added.