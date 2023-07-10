A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for large swathes of Scotland.
The warning is in place from 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday and covers large parts of the Central Belt, including Greater Glasgow.
The affected area extends as far north-east as the outskirts of Aberdeen and covers parts of Tayside, Perthshire, central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, and the Scottish Borders.
Edinburgh and the Lothians are not covered by the weather warning.
The Met Office said there was a small chance that some affected communities could be cut off by flooded roads.
Advice issued by the Met Office stated: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures along with the chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”
The weather bureau added: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”