The yellow weather warning for rain applies to the Greater Glasgow and Clyde regions, as well as parts of central Scotland, Tayside, Perthshire, Dumfries and Galloway, and the Scottish Border

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for large swathes of Scotland.

The warning is in place from 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday and covers large parts of the Central Belt, including Greater Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affected area extends as far north-east as the outskirts of Aberdeen and covers parts of Tayside, Perthshire, central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, and the Scottish Borders.

Patrons try to shield from the rain at TRNSMT at Glasgow Green over the weekend. More rain is forecast, with a yellow weather warning issued that covers Glasgow. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Edinburgh and the Lothians are not covered by the weather warning.

The Met Office said there was a small chance that some affected communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Advice issued by the Met Office stated: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures along with the chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”