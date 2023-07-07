The popular Tiree Music Festival due to start on Friday in the Inner Hebrides has been cancelled due to weather conditions labelled as extreme

A popular Scottish music festival has been cancelled the day before the event was due to start due to “extreme weather conditions”.

Organisers have announced the three-day Tiree Music Festival, due to start on Friday in the Inner Hebrides, had been called off due to safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued on behalf of the festival said: "We understand the cancellation is hugely disappointing for everyone involved in the festival but we do not take this decision lightly.”

The festival was due to feature popular Scottish music acts Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and Skerryvore.

It is estimated hundreds were already on Tiree to attend the event.

About 2,000 festival goers typically attend the annual event, which significantly swells the Hebridean isle’s 600-strong population.

In a statement published on the festival’s website, organisers said their “duty of care for everyone at the festival is at the heart of everything we are doing”.

Legendary Scottish pop-rockers Wet Wet Wet

The statement said: “Due to the extreme weather conditions, we have taken the incredibly difficult, but necessary decision to cancel Tiree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.

“The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing.

“We are working extremely hard to make sure this process is safe and all-encompassing and to ensure every single person on site is relocated to safety and escorted to begin a safe journey home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong winds and rain were forecast for the isle of Tiree on Friday, with a maximum of 18C. However, there were no official weather warnings in place from the Met Office.

Festival goers already on site or on the island had been asked to make their way to An Talla – a community facility close to the festival site – for support in leaving.