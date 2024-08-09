'Intense' 33C UK heat this weekend - but here's the weather in Scotland

Storm Debby is set to push a band of hot air across the UK from this weekend, with temperatures as high as 33C forecast for parts of the country

A short-lived but intense spell of hot weather is set to hit the UK this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 33C in parts of the country as forecasters warn “severe” thunderstorms may also be on the way.

Warm air will move up from Europe on Saturday and through Sunday and Monday, before temperatures dip again on Tuesday to average levels for this time of year, the Met Office said.

Scotland is forecast to hit temperatures as high as the low 20s across Saturday to Monday, in what could loom as one of the warmest weekends of August.

But England and Wales are forecast to be even hotter, with temperatures to hit the high 20s and low 30s over the same period.

Storm Debby, which battered parts of the southern US earlier this week, will contribute to the heat by shifting the jet stream – a current of strong winds in the atmosphere that has a significant influence on UK weather – further south.

But “severe thunderstorms” and periods of heavy rainfall are also possible across parts of the UK over the weekend and Debby’s interference could bring unseasonable winds to some western areas, the forecaster warned.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: “The hot spell is short-lived but quite intense.” She added: “Temperatures are due to peak on Monday and rapidly return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

What does it mean for the weather in Scotland?

Edinburgh is set to enjoy temperatures peaking at 21C on Monday, with that same high forecast across both Tuesday and Wednesday next week. In Glasgow, the temperature is forecast to rise to 22C on Sunday.

The summer heat is also expected to extend into Scotland’s north, with Inverness forecast to reach a high of 21C for the week on Tuesday, with Dundee to hit the same temperature across Monday to Wednesday.

Much of the UK will be cloudy and humid on Saturday morning with the north seeing brighter spells and light showers.

Sunseekers will be happy to hear that this drizzly and overcast weather is expected to clear throughout the day with the mercury rising into the 20s across England and Wales as the evening approaches.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the warmest days, with highs expected to reach 33C in London, 26C in Manchester, 22C in Glasgow and 21C in Belfast. But outbreaks of heavy rain and thunderstorms may accompany this hotter weather in central and northern parts of the country.

The high temperatures will see a rise in pollen count throughout the country, along with high UV levels.

The Met Office recommends covering up during midday hours and wearing sunscreen.

