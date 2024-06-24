The UK is due to see the hottest days of summer so far, but will it be ‘taps aff’ for Scots?

Temperatures this week are forecast to hit their highest so far this year, spiking at up to 32C in some places in the UK.

Meteorologists are predicting the next few days are likely to bring the hottest temperatures of the summer so far, as warm air surges northwards across the UK.

Yellow alerts for heat, warning of possible dangers to health, have been issued across most of England. The warmest conditions for Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected on Monday, before cloudier and cooler weather moves in from the west.

Scots will not experience the blistering temperatures occurring in the south, but the mercury could touch 24C in eastern parts. Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh are among the areas tipped to experience the highest heat.

However, not all areas of Scotland will be basking in sunshine, despite the warmth. The far north-west will be considerably cooler and cloudier, with outbreaks of patchy rain and drizzle and highs of under 20C.

Stornoway is likely to see a maximum temperature of 16C.

In England and Wales the heat is anticipated to be longer-lasting, with midweek temperatures of 28C or 29C likely in the south-east, accompanied by plenty of strong sunshine. The highest temperatures of the week are expected on Wednesday in the south-east, peaking at 30C or even 32C in the strongest sunshine.

A swimmer at Loch Lomond. Scots in some parts of the country can expect temperatures around 24C to 26C - possibly even 27C in the north-east of the country on Monday. Picture: John Devlin

It is possible that some areas might even be hot enough to meet the Met Office’s official heatwave criteria. Nights will also be warmer and more humid than has been the case in recent times.

Cooler, cloudier and wetter conditions are likely to return during the latter half of the week but it is not yet possible to predict how quickly the change will occur.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “There is a lot of interest in the heat in the UK this week, but not all parts are going to see that. Temperatures will fluctuate. Today is probably likely to see the highest temperatures in Scotland – Aberdeen and Edinburgh could reach 24C potentially if the sunshine breaks through enough.

“There’s a bit more cloud around in other parts, so temperatures are a bit more capped. The main story for Scotland through the week is the cloud.

“Overnight temperatures are remaining high, though – at about 15C – so a mild night tonight. That can be uncomfortable for sleeping. On Tuesday, there will be highs of 20C, again most likely in eastern parts.

“Overnight temperatures will be a little bit cooler on Tuesday into Wednesday – 11C to 12C. Wednesday – a little bit of a reverse of fortune. Oban could see 21C and that’s likely to be the highest temperature. In the east highs will be about 19C in Edinburgh, 15C in Aberdeen, so a bit of a switch-around.

“The real change to the weather comes on Wednesday night. We have a cold front that moves from west to east, bringing a different kind of day on Thursday – there will be some rain and increasing amounts of cloud.