After a subdued summer, temperatures are forecast to climb over coming days

An official heatwave is expected to deliver Scotland’s warmest weather of the year over coming days, in a much-needed boost of sunshine leading into August.

Parts of the Central Belt are forecast to bask in temperatures as high as 23C, as temperatures climb after a largely cool and wet summer to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow is set to reach the peak on Thursday and Friday, with the temperature gauge to also hit 23C in Edinburgh across the final two days to finish the working week.

Dundee could notch one of the highest temperatures in the country, with the gauge forecast to reach 24C on Friday.

But the warm weather will not be contained just to the Central Belt, with Banff to reach up to 23C on Friday and Inverness forecast to achieve a high of 23C on Wednesday.

The Met Office has said to expect the early part of this week to be hot, with temperatures reaching around 30C in London and an official heatwave possible by Tuesday.

Yellow heat health warnings have also been issued across most of England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

All areas of England, except the North East and North West have been included in the warning, which is in place until Wednesday.

The UKHSA warned that expected hot weather may have “significant impacts” on the health and social care sector across the South East and London, with minor impact elsewhere.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said plenty of sunshine was expected across England and Wales on Monday, with temperatures hitting mid to high 20s in many areas.

She said: “We could see temperatures reaching around 30C in the London area and South East, while it will be a little bit cooler near the coast.

“Through the evening a weather front starts to push its way in to the far North West, but it weakens as it moves, bringing some cloud and light patches of rain over the highest ground further north in Scotland and north-west England.”

Ms Maxey said Tuesday was expected to reach 30 to 31C with sunny dry days in the South East.

She said: “As we move into the middle of the week, we start to see an increasing risk of thunderstorms developing, particularly in parts of England and Wales, and the rain is such that it could cause some local disruption.

“This is the sort of rainfall that could cause surface water flooding and heavy rain that takes a while to clear away. There could also be some lightning potential for hail and gusty conditions.”

Most of southern England, the Midlands and much of the north of England are covered by the alert, which comes into force at 12am on Thursday and ends at 11.59pm.

Heatwave thresholds could be met across some areas from tomorrow, but Ms Maxey said a change of weather type was expected with a return to cooler temperatures by next weekend.

The threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office. This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

The hottest day of the year so far saw a temperature of 31.9C recorded at St James’s Park in central London on July 19.

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner for prevention and protection Craig Carter highlighted the risks of drowning when people attempt to cool off from the heat.

He said: “Despite the heat, waterways are still cold enough to put a person into cold water shock which can affect anybody, no matter their fitness.

“It can cause panic, anxiety, disorientation and loss of muscular control, which causes a person to gasp for air – inhaling water as a result.”

Mr Carter advised people experiencing difficulty in the water to float, relax and to try to breathe normally before calling for help.