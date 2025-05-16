What's the weather to be like in Scotland today? Here is Friday's forecast as Glasgow set for a scorcher
It has been another week full of sunshine, with even more nice weather expected across Scotland into the weekend.
It’s worth then saying that you should make sure you keep sun protection to hand, with the lovely day predicted by the Met Office.
Edinburgh
Along the east coast today there will be sun throughout the day, with overcast skies arriving by nighttime.
As for the temperature, the Met Office predict highs of 18C - warmer than previous days.
Sunset will be at around 9.21pm today.
Glasgow
The west coast will also enjoy sun all throughout the day, with higher temperatures than previous days.
You can expect highs of 23C, with the warmer weather arriving from around midday.
Sunset will be at around 9.25pm.
Aberdeen
Meanwhile, in the north-east it is much the same story - sunny skies, with clouds arriving by nighttime.
You can expect highs of 17C, with the sunset to take place at around 9.24pm.
Na h-Eileanan Siar
The pattern continues in the Western Isles, with more sunshine expected. From early in the morning you can anticipate sun with temperatures of around 12C from 8am onwards.
With highs of around 17C expected in the early afternoon there will be plenty of time to enjoy the weather, with sunset not until around 9.47pm - and even then the Met Office predict it will still be around 12C.
