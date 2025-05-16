Here's the Met Office forecast for Scotland on Friday. | Met Office

After a week of nothing but sun, people across Scotland can expect more throughout the weekend.

It has been another week full of sunshine, with even more nice weather expected across Scotland into the weekend.

It’s worth then saying that you should make sure you keep sun protection to hand, with the lovely day predicted by the Met Office.

Edinburgh

Along the east coast today there will be sun throughout the day, with overcast skies arriving by nighttime.

As for the temperature, the Met Office predict highs of 18C - warmer than previous days.

Sunset will be at around 9.21pm today.

Glasgow

The west coast will also enjoy sun all throughout the day, with higher temperatures than previous days.

You can expect highs of 23C, with the warmer weather arriving from around midday.

Sunset will be at around 9.25pm.

Aberdeen

Meanwhile, in the north-east it is much the same story - sunny skies, with clouds arriving by nighttime.

You can expect highs of 17C, with the sunset to take place at around 9.24pm.

Na h-Eileanan Siar

The pattern continues in the Western Isles, with more sunshine expected. From early in the morning you can anticipate sun with temperatures of around 12C from 8am onwards.