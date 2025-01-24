Strictly Come Dancing live tour: Craig Revel Horwood gives Storm Eowyn update on Glasgow show

Judge Craig Revel Horwood has provided an update on the scheduled Strictly Come Dancing show in Glasgow on Friday night

Craig Revel Horwood has announced the coming Strictly Come Dancing live show in Glasgow has been postponed due to Storm Eowyn forcing people to stay indoors.

Rare red weather warnings have been put in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland as winds of up to 100mph have swept the country.

Strictly judge Revel Horwood said Friday’s live performance of the hit dancing show had been cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday evening.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “UPDATE. Sadly, due to the red weather warning in place tomorrow, the Friday evening performance of Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour will be rescheduled to Sunday evening, January 26.

“Doors will open at 17.30 and the performance will start at 18.30.”

Craig Revel Horwood in 2022 at his All Balls And Glitter show at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton. Picture: Jacob King/PA Archive/PA Images.

Revel Horwood apologised for “any inconvenience this may cause” to the guests and confirmed the original tickets would remain valid for the new show. He said if guests were unable to attend, they could contact their point of purchase for a refund.

The two shows on Saturday and the Sunday matinee in Glasgow are still being advertised on the tour’s website as going ahead as planned.

Many rail services, flights and ferries have been axed and the storm is likely to rip the roofs from buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, according to the Met Office alerts.

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour sees contestants of the recent series return to the dancefloor including Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, actress Sarah Hadland, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, opera signer Wynne Evans, The X Factor winner Shayne Ward and Gladiators star Montell Douglas.

The famous faces are touring the country until February 9 alongside Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Revel Horwood and, for the first time on the tour, Motsi Mabuse.