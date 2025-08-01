Watch: 75 years of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in first preview of 2025 event

This video More videos

The iconic Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is celebrating its 75th anniversary

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has returned for the 2025 festival season - and this year it brings an extra special show marking the 75th year of the spectacle.

Running until August 23, this year’s extravaganza involves some old favourites and new faces, with performances from the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the United States of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform during the 75th Royal Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

The theme this year is the Heroes Who Made Us, reflecting on the history of the iconic event and the “everyday heroes” who make up the UK armed forces.

Among the 800 performers are the Odessa-based Ukraine Naval Forces Orchestra, who are making their debut at the Edinburgh Tattoo in the midst of war in their homeland.

Other international guests include the United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the Representative Band of the Polish Border Guard, the Top Secret Drum Corps and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.