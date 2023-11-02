Storm Ciarán: Edinburgh trains cancelled and flood warnings in place with Met Office rain alert
Train services and roads are affected across the country.
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for the east of Scotland and parts of England. The alert comes just days after storm Babet wreaked havoc on rural communities north of the border. This week there has already been significant damage caused to local harbours, piers and coastal footpaths rendering them dangerous to members of the public. Travel has also been heavily disrupted across the country. Follow here for live updates.
Key Events
- 24-hour weather warning for heavy rain comes into force on Thursday
- No LNER services will run between Edinburgh and Aberdeen after 10.30am on Thursday
- 12 flood alerts and two flood warnings have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency
- The A92 remains closed in both directions for the third day in a row between Parbroath and Forgan Roundabout due to heavy flooding.
Mountain weather group shares dramatic satellite images of Storm Ciaran
Major incident declared in England with almost 280 flood warnings and alerts in place
South of the border has been particularly hit by the latest named storm.
Here are some of the latest updates in England:
- Thousands of homes have been left without power, including 9,000 across Devon and Cornwall and more than 6,500 in Surrey.
- The port of Dover had to suspend all sailings earlier because of the weather, but it has now reopened for shipping vessels. There may, however, still be delays over the next few hours due to traffic clearing. Passenger ferries also remain cancelled.
- At the time of writing, the Environment Agency has in place 82 flood warnings in England, meaning flooding is expected. There are also 197 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible. Most of the flood warnings are clustered around the south coast of England, but there are some in Stroud, Dauntsey near Chippenham, villages on the River Bure, Ant and Thurne in Norfolk, and as far north as Sunderland.
Storm Ciarán to impact LNER services between Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Newcastle
- Services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen: There will be no LNER train services operating from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, in both directions until Saturday.
- Services between Newcastle and Edinburgh: From 3pm on Thursday, an hourly train service will be running between Edinburgh and Newcastle, in both directions. This will be in place until the end of service on Friday. These train services will be subject to delays of up to 40 minutes due to a speed restriction in place on this route.
- Services between Edinburgh and Inverness are planned to run throughout this period.
Delays to travel expected with speed restrictions on main train routes due to weather
ScotRail said customers travelling between the Central Belt and Aberdeen on Friday, 3 November, will need to change at Dundee as there will be no direct ScotRail services between Glasgow and Aberdeen, and between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen, from the start of service until mid-afternoon.
The train operator said the speed restrictions will cause delays along the impacted routes. Passengers have been urged to check journey times before travelling.
St Andrews Harbour and main pier closed until further notice
Earlier this week, the harbour and main pier in St Andrews were closed to members of the public for safety reasons after the coastal structures suffered damage during Storm Babet
Parts of Fife Coastal Path washed away
Several sections of the Fife Coastal Path have been washed away in the latest bout of stormy weather.
A spokeswoman from Fife Countryside Trust, which looks after the path, said the most significant damage has occurred along the coastline between Kirkcaldy to North East Fife.
Here are the areas the key sites where the effects of Storm Babet and recent storm surges and high tides were felt:
A high tide diversion with diversions in place between East and West Wemyss as a section of the Fife Coastal Path was washed away.
Between Elie Ruby Bay and St Monans, a section of the path wash washed away – diversion now in place.
Pathhead Sands has seen severe damage. Pathhead Sands is currently closed to allow heavy machinery to reinforce the shoreline, rebuild fencing and to clear car parks, which were left with several hundred tonnes of silt covering them.
Access points to Seafield Beach have been damage by high tide, while a section of path has been eroded.
The coastal defences at Leven Prom were also damaged by storm surges.
The Fife Coastal Path has been damaged at St Andrews Harbour.
Statement from the Met Office
"Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran will affect parts of northeast England and eastern Scotland during Thursday and early Friday.
"Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 40-60 mm accumulating over high ground, including the Cheviots, North Pennines and North York Moors. Strong easterly winds, becoming northerly by Friday morning, will accompany the rainfall, possibly exacerbating any impacts."
Walker makes lucky escape after sea wall walkway collapses under his feet
The stormy weather has brought with it rough sea conditions which are causing serious damage along Scotland's east coast.
A man made a narrow escape in Pittenweem in Fife after the sea wall walkway caved beneath him.
Weather warning in place
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for rain is in place for the east cost of Scotland and parts of England.
The areas affected are likely to experience disruption to travel and flooding.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 12 flood alerts across parts of Scotland and two flood warnings in Dumfries and Galloway and Tayside. The weather warnings come after communities on Scotland's east coast, including in Aberdeenshire and Angus, were left devastated by flooding caused by storm Babet.
