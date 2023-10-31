The main pier and the harbour in St Andrews have been closed after Storm Babet caused significant structural damage that led to a slipway being washed away.

The unprecedented rainfall and strong winds last week wreaked havoc on communities in Scotland, particularly along the east coast. Fresh yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued, with the Met Office warning the south-west, central and eastern parts of the country will be most affected.

The main pier in St Andrews, regularly used by tourists, residents and students, was closed on Tuesday pending further investigation and repair after damage to the wall was found.

Storm Babet caused significant damage to the beach promenade in Montrose (pic: Angus Council)

The St Andrews Harbour Trust, which has been overseeing the impact of Storm Babet on the town’s waterfront, said: “Regrettably, but in the interests of safety, this will impact the traditional Sunday pier walks. It is hoped that the closure will be short-lived.

“We have therefore asked the University of St Andrews to inform the student body that the pier is now closed until further notice and would remind the wider public to avoid the pier area until it has reopened.”

The north west slipway at St Andrews Harbour also washed away on Sunday, causing damage to its east gate and the west end of the nearby small car park. And the cliff face that supports the path down from the town’s historic cathedral was also damaged and may suffer further erosion if no protection is put in place.

Students at the University of St Andrews taking part in a traditional Pier Walk along the harbour walls of St Andrews (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

The trust estimates the total damage to the harbour will cost £500,000 to repair. It is now working on obtaining additional funding to support both emergency and long-term restoration works.

Several signs have been put up near the harbour and pier warning members of the public to avoid the waterfront during stormy weather.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless, but can be extremely dangerous.”

The repair work is estimated to cost half a million pounds (pic: St Andrews Harbour Trust)

Vessels are still able to enter the harbour, but have been advised it would be unwise to do so.

The trust said in the meantime it was engaging with the Scottish Government, statutory bodies and professional services to plan remedial works, but expect further storms will exacerbate the issue before any works can be carried out.

St Andrews Aquarium has also been closed "for a number of months” until further notice due to the impact of the storm.

The attraction's seal pool had to be evacuated on Sunday night after huge sea swells ripped apart the steel fencing around the enclosure and washed away the viewing deck. The owners said all the animals were safe and being cared for and would be re-homed while repairs are under way.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the waterfront during stormy weather (pic: St Andrews Harbour Trust)

Meanwhile, North Berwick’s harbour wall was severely damaged by the storm. The 400-year-old stone structure had been breached on Sunday by sea swells, leaving a 5m-wide gap, according to local charity the North Berwick Harbour Trust.

The walkway partially collapsed in a further breach at high tide at 3am on Monday. The charity, which is volunteer run, said it was looking for emergency funding and support to help restore the harbour wall.

Elsewhere, the promenade in Montrose was closed to the public because “significant parts” of the structure had collapsed.