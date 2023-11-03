Nick Moldrich and his partner are currently stranded at Drem Station in East Lothian after their 12.18pm Lumo service from Kings Cross to Edinburgh had to come to a stop.

The train was due to arrive at Edinburgh Waverley at 4.41pm but they are still onboard due to a power supply failure.

Speaking to The Scotsman Mr Moldrich, from Australia and who is currently on holiday in the UK, said: "We have received maybe one announcement per hour saying 'there’s no update' and that organising a bus or taxi is proving very difficult.

"The staff haven’t even been around to offer complimentary water or snacks. There are still well over a hundred passenger’s on board.