Storm Ciarán: Train standstill at Edinburgh Waverley with electricity down as Met Office extends rain warning
Train services and roads are affected across the country.
Train services at Scotland's second busiest station have been brought to a standstill due to an ongoing electricity supply failure. Passengers are still waiting for updates after the fault was reported at about 4.50pm. Meanwhile, the Met Office extended a yellow weather warning for the east coast of Scotland until 6pm on Friday. Follow here for live updates.
Storm Ciarán: Edinburgh trains cancelled and flood warnings in place with Met Office rain alert
Key Events
- Met Office yellow rain warning extended to 6pm on Friday for Scotland
- No services are currently running into or out of Edinburgh Waverley due to electricity supply failure
- All LNER Aberdeen Edinburgh southbound trains cancelled on Friday
LNER strongly advises passengers to not travel on Thursday evening due to severe disruption
The train operator said weather delays and power supply failures have caused major delays and cancellations across its entire UK network.
It said it is working with Network Rail to manage these incidents and to resume a train service as soon as possible.
LNER plans to run an almost full service tomorrow weather depending, it said.
LNER services between Newcastle and Edinburgh:
- A full service between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh is set to go ahead on Friday but services will be subject to delays of up to 15 minutes due to speed restrictions.
LNER services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen:
On Friday there will be no southbound services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh. The following northbound services will run:
- 14:00 London King’s Cross to Aberdeen
- 16:00 London King’s Cross to Aberdeen
LNER services between Edinburgh and Inverness: These services are running as planned but will be subject to delays.
As at Thursday evening however, no LNER trains are running into or out of Edinburgh.
ScotRail confirms one rail replacement bus service has arrived at Edinburgh Waverley
The operator said earlier in the evening that passengers should make their own travel arrangements out of Edinburgh where possible.
The station was brought to standstill following a power supply failure at about 4.30pm earlier this afternoon.
Another rail replacement service - a Parks of Hamilton bus - is due at Bathgate at 7.15pm.
ScotRail said alternative transport options are "very limited."
Kate Forbes excuses herself from commitments in Inverness after becoming stranded in Edinburgh
The MSP for Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch is one of many passengers held up at Edinburgh Waverley due to a power supply failure.
There are currently no trains running into or out of the capital city's busiest station.
Ms Forbes, who was hoping to travel northbound on Thursday evening, said: "In the hope that it is resolved by tomorrow, I will travel first thing but it means I’m unable to honour the various pre-arranged meetings in the Highlands."
Telecomms fault suspected to be cause of electricity supply failure in Edinburgh area
The electricity supply failure which has brought train services at Edinburgh Waverley to a standstill is possibly due to a Telecomms fault, Network Rail Scotland has said.
The railway body said a specialist engineer is expected to arrive at the fault location at about 7pm to investigate.
Meanwhile, ScotRail said alternative travel options are limited and that passengers "should make their own arrangements if possible."
Update on train services to and from Edinburgh
There are currently no train services running into or out of Edinburgh Waverley. This is due to an electricity supply failure in the Edinburgh area, National Rail said.
ScotRail
For those wishing to travel between Edinburgh and Glasgow, all services from Glasgow Queen Street Low Level will terminate and start Bathgate.
Bus replacement services have been requested for passengers who have been left stranded by the fault, but nothing has been confirmed.
LNER
There are currently no LNER services running through Edinburgh Waverley.
Due to an electricity supply failure, there are disruptions across the entire train operator's route.
Replacement buses to assist passengers at Edinburgh Waverley still yet to be confirmed
Passengers stuck at Edinburgh Waverley are still waiting to have rail replacement bus services confirmed.
ScotRail confirmed train tickets can be used on the following Lothian bus services:
- Edinburgh – Brunstane – Newcraighall – Shawfair – Eskbank - Gorebridge
- Edinburgh - Haymarket – Slateford – Westerhailes – Curriehill
- Edinburgh – Musselburgh – Wallyford – Prestonpans
The train operator however said while buses have been requested, they are still awaiting confirmation.
Due to an electricity supply failure in the Edinburgh area, no trains are running into or out of Edinburgh Waverley.
No train services currently running in or out of Edinburgh Waverley
The disruption has been caused by a failure of electricity supply in the Edinburgh area, National Rail said.
Trains scheduled to run through Edinburgh Waverley may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
The train operator declared the situation as a major incident which is due to last until 7pm.
Passengers can use their tickets on the following train operators at no extra cost, National Rail said.
- Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Manchester and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh
- TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York / Newcastle
- ScotRail between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Northern between Carlisle, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Doncaster, Sheffield East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International, Leicester and Sheffield
- CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster / Leeds, York and Newcastle / Edinburgh Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough Grand Central between London Kings Cross and York
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Our teams are investigating a loss of power which is affecting the signalling system in the Edinburgh area.
"Currently, due to this issue, no trains can arrive at or depart from Edinburgh Waverley station. Our teams are working hard to fix the issue and get passengers safely on the move once again.
"We're sorry for the disruption this is going to cause to journeys and want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding."
Electricity supply failure compounds travel disruption for Edinburgh commuters
Network Rail said a loss of power to the electricity supply in the Edinburgh area is causing delays.
Teams are responding to the issue and investigations are underway.
Further updates can be found on the Network Rail social media pages.
The operator warned passengers to check with their service provider for journey updates.
Crowds pictured at Edinburgh Waverley amid travel disruption
Several train services to and from Edinburgh Waverley have been heavily disrupted due to electricity supply failure and weather conditions.
Crowds were pictured at the capital's train station on Thursday evening with commuters waiting for travel information.
Several LNER services have been cancelled, with others facing serious delays due to speed restrictions being in place.
Updated yellow weather warning for Scotland
A yellow weather warning for rain covering mainly the Grampian and Highland areas has been extended.
The alert was initially in place until 6am on Friday but will now stretch to 6pm.
Parts of East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and Angus are also covered by the warning.
A statement from the Met Office read: "Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán will affect parts of eastern Scotland during the rest of Thursday and Friday, before easing towards Friday evening; northern parts of the warning area will probably be slowest to improve. Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm quite widely, with 40-60 mm possible over high ground. Strong winds at times, perhaps exacerbating any impacts."
Reason for update
Parts of east and northeast England have now been removed from the warning. Adjustments have been made to the Scottish area, with the later end time, this applying chiefly to northern parts of the warning area.
The Met Office said the heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption:
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater
