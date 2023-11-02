The disruption has been caused by a failure of electricity supply in the Edinburgh area, National Rail said.

Trains scheduled to run through Edinburgh Waverley may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

The train operator declared the situation as a major incident which is due to last until 7pm.

Passengers can use their tickets on the following train operators at no extra cost, National Rail said.

Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Manchester and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York / Newcastle

ScotRail between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Northern between Carlisle, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Doncaster, Sheffield East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International, Leicester and Sheffield

CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster / Leeds, York and Newcastle / Edinburgh Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough Grand Central between London Kings Cross and York

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Our teams are investigating a loss of power which is affecting the signalling system in the Edinburgh area.

"Currently, due to this issue, no trains can arrive at or depart from Edinburgh Waverley station. Our teams are working hard to fix the issue and get passengers safely on the move once again.