The significant travel disruption on Thursday which left hundreds of passengers stranded was due to a power surge that caused signals to stop working in the Edinburgh area, Network Rail said.

The fault was reported at about 4.50pm, with a specialist engineer arriving onsite at about 7pm.

Network Rail said due to the complex nature of the fault, trains were unable to run for the rest of the evening.

The major disruption means services on Friday to and from Edinburgh Waverley may still be affected.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “We’d urge passengers travelling on Friday morning to check with National Rail Enquiries or their train operator before they set off for the latest information.”