Storm Babet: Mass clean-up operation underway with new ice weather warnings issued

At least two people in Scotland died due to the weather conditions during Storm Babet.

A major clean-up operation is underway after Storm Babet forced hundreds to evacuate their homes and claimed the lives of at least two people in Scotland.

Teams in Angus and Aberdeenshire have started clearing debris from roads in both regions which were both covered by a red weather alert and badly hit by the exceptional rainfall levels.

The rain weather alerts covering the northeast of Scotland have expired and conditions are expected to improve throughout Sunday. A number of flood warnings remain in place around Scotland, but more of these are expected to be removed later in the day.

A wide-scale clean-up operation is underway after Storm Babet wreaked havoc on parts of Scotland (pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The Met Office, however, has warned temperatures are expected to plummet overnight, with a new yellow weather warning issued for ice.

The alert covers most of mainland Scotland, narrowly missing the far west coast, and is in place from 9pm on Sunday through to 9am on Monday.

The storm led to two deaths north of the border and searches continue for a man reported missing to police on Friday, who is said to have been trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

A 57-year-old woman died on Thursday after being swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, and a 56-year-old man was killed the same day after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus.

The town of Brechin in Angus saw major damage, with hundreds of people evacuated from homes as the River South Esk burst its banks, flooding several streets.

Multiple rest centres were set up in the region, with more than 50 people opting to stay in one in Brechin. Angus council said temporary accommodation had been found for all of those who stayed at the rest centres.

Residents of nearby Bridge of Dun had to be airlifted via helicopter, while in other areas people stranded by floodwater were rescued by boats, including canoes.

Elsewhere, more than half of the staff manning a North Sea drilling platform were airlifted to other sites on Saturday after several of its anchors came loose during the storm.

Coastguard helicopters were called upon to move 45 non-essential workers from the Stena Spey to neighbouring platforms and to Sumburgh on the Shetland Islands due to the incident.

The rig is located around 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

On Saturday, the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room met to discuss the “exceptional” levels of rain that had fallen in parts of Scotland during the weekend.

The meeting, chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance, heard parts of Scotland are still dealing with the severe flooding caused by Storm Babet while some rivers remain at hazardous levels.

Ms Constance told PA news agency: “Storm Babet’s exceptional level of rain has severely affected parts of Scotland.

“Tragically, the storm has led to lives being lost and I send my sincere condolences to the families affected.

“The storm has caused significant damage and, while flooding is still occurring, it is not expected to be as serious as over the last 24 hours. The impact, however, will be felt in communities for some time to come.

“While many local authorities are still responding to the immediate impacts of the storm, thoughts are now turning to recovery.