Brechin was under water on Friday after Storm Babet battered the country.Brechin was under water on Friday after Storm Babet battered the country.
Brechin was under water on Friday after Storm Babet battered the country.

Storm Babet: 15 pictures that show the extent of flooding in Brechin as Scotland is battered

The Angus town has been one of the worst hit by Storm Babet.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST

Brechin is currently underwater after the River South Esk broke its banks early on Friday morning - as Storm Babet caused chaos across Scotland.

People from 60 households were rescued from houses, including some who had chosen to remain in their homes following an evacuation order the previous day. 

Here are 15 pictures showing the extent of the flooding.

Members of the coastguard rescue team wade through the flood waters to check on people in their houses in Brechin.

1. Rescue party

Members of the coastguard rescue team wade through the flood waters to check on people in their houses in Brechin.

Members of the coastguard go door to door to evacuate residents along River Street in Brechin on the east of Scotland on October 19, 2023, because of the danger of the River South Esk bursting its banks dues to the wind and rain from Storm Babet.

2. Warning

Members of the coastguard go door to door to evacuate residents along River Street in Brechin on the east of Scotland on October 19, 2023, because of the danger of the River South Esk bursting its banks dues to the wind and rain from Storm Babet.

Members of the coastguard rescue a woman from flood waters surrounding the houses in Brechin.

3. Waters rising

Members of the coastguard rescue a woman from flood waters surrounding the houses in Brechin.

It wasn't only humans that had to engage the services of the coastguard in Brechin - this four-legged friend needed rescuing.

4. Rescue dog

It wasn't only humans that had to engage the services of the coastguard in Brechin - this four-legged friend needed rescuing.

