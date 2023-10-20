Storm Babet: 15 pictures that show the extent of flooding in Brechin as Scotland is battered
The Angus town has been one of the worst hit by Storm Babet.
Brechin is currently underwater after the River South Esk broke its banks early on Friday morning - as Storm Babet caused chaos across Scotland.
People from 60 households were rescued from houses, including some who had chosen to remain in their homes following an evacuation order the previous day.
Here are 15 pictures showing the extent of the flooding.
1 / 4