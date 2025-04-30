How long will the sun last in Scotland? Here's when the warm weather is likely to break
Scotland is basking in the sun at the moment, with temperatures warmer than the Turkish capital of Istanbul.
Its unseasonably hot, with temperatures of around 22 degrees seeing people hit parks, beaches and beer gardens.
And, with the bank holiday weekend on the horizon, most of us are hoping that the fine conditions will hang around for a bit.
Does Scotland’s notoriously fickle climate have other ideas?
Here’s what we know.
What is the forecast for the rest of the day?
Most of Scotland will enjoy plenty of sunshine for the remainer of Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 22C. The lack of cloud means it will be chillier in the evening, dropping to around 5C overnight.
What’s the forecast for the rest of the week in Scotland?
Prior to the weekend there will be a bit of cloud about on Thursday and Friday but there should still be a fair few sunny intervals. It’ll be cooler, with breezes in coastal areas, and temperatures reaching around 15C.
Will it be a warm bank holiday weekend?
There’s more of the same on the way for the May Day bank holiday weekend - plenty of sunny intervals with very little chance of rain and temperatures reaching a high of around 14-17C across Scotland over the weekend. Monday looks like being a beautiful day, with clear skies for much of the country. Get those walks planned now!
When will the good weather break?
The weather in Scotland is looking pretty settled at the moment, although is due to get more overcast by Wednesday (May 7)
The first chance of rain comes a week on Friday (May 9) so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the great outdoors before then.
