Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as SEPA flood alerts are in place for parts of Scotland.

A number of Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) flood alerts are currently in place for the country.

The flood alerts cover Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Central, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Tayside, and West Central Scotland until further notice.

The alert reads: “Heavy rainfall may cause flooding from surface water on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Minor flooding impacts and disruption to travel is possible if the heaviest rain falls in vulnerable areas. Impacts will be isolated, with not all areas being affected.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

Some parts of Scotland could be hit by heavy showers. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Grampian Met Office weather forecast

Mainly cloudy with a few showers, some of these turning heavy in the afternoon across western Aberdeenshire and Moray. Best of any brightness will be along the Moray Coast. Much cooler than Monday. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Central, Tayside and Fife weather forecast

Mainly cloudy with a few light showers, some of these turning heavy in the afternoon across Perthshire and Stirling areas. Feeling much cooler than Monday. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Highlands and Eilean Siar Met Office weather forecast

A dry and sunny start but cloud will bubble up inland with a few showers developing in the east. Best of the sunshine for the west coast and Hebrides. Feeling quite warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.