Historic 170-year-old Scottish manufacturer secures major new investor

A fourth-generation family business that specialises in the manufacture of shade cards has secured a major investor and shareholder.

James A Marshall, which was founded in 1856 and has its head office near Dumfries, said it had sealed a deal with Nevis Capital.

With other Scottish operations in Glasgow and Stirling, James A Marshall has been designing, manufacturing and supplying shade cards for almost 170 years. Customers come from a range of industries, including apparel and textiles as well as automotive interiors and window coverings. Its products enable businesses to show the quality, colour, texture and specification of materials to their customer base.

The deal sees Nevis, which focuses on investing in niche industrial and manufacturing businesses, acquire a significant stake in James A Marshall to support its next phase of growth and development across the UK and Europe.

Hamish Marshall, director at James A Marshall, which has 14 offices worldwide, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Nevis team as shareholders. They have a proven track record of successfully supporting businesses like ours with long-term expansion.

“Most importantly, their values align with ours, and they are committed to delivering outstanding results for both customers and employees. I look forward to working with them as we continue to progress the business.”

Brian Aitken, partner at Nevis, said: “We have been really impressed by James A Marshall’s ability to create well-established, trusted relationships with customers, employees and suppliers. We take a very long-term approach to our businesses and look forward to supporting the team to deliver continued growth and development throughout the years ahead.”

The deal also brings on board Svenja MacMillan, described as an experienced industry professional, who has been appointed as a director to strengthen the management team. She has worked in the global textile and clothing industry for more than 15 years and has a background in textile engineering and international business.