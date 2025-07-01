Edinburgh roads: King and Queen in Edinburgh for Royal Week as streets to close for garden party
Road restrictions are in place for the Holyrood area of Edinburgh this afternoon as the King and Queen kick off a series of royal engagements in Scotland.
Charles and Camilla are in the capital today to begin their annual week of engagements in Scotland, known as Royal Week.
The royal couple are set for a busy week of events running until Friday, which includes the traditional garden party at Holyrood house and a visit to Kirkcaldy.
What’s happening today?
Proceedings begun on Tuesday with King Charles receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting The King’s Bodyguard Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) Guard of Honour in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Charles then took part in a centuries-old-tradition where he received the keys to the city, marking the start of his stay. The keys were presented by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge to the King, who traditionally returns them for safe keeping.
Later on Tuesday, there will be an investiture ceremony at Holyroodhouse to award special honours.
Those receiving honours include artist Barbara Rae, who was awarded a damehood for services to art in the New Year Honours, and Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott, who becomes an OBE for services to swimming.
Swimmer Stephen Clegg, who won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris and becomes an MBE for services to swimming, will also attend.
The King and Queen will then host guests at a garden party in the grounds of the palace. They will be joined by the Princess Royal - Princess Anne - and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Road closures
Some road closures are in place in the city centre.
Horse Wynd in the Holyrood area will be shut from 1pm to 7pm on Tuesday.
Edinburgh City Council have said Abbey Street and North Approach will also be closed as required, directed by Police Scotland.
On Wednesday, the King and Queen will visit Kirkcaldy, where they will mark the centenary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial and unveil a Commemorative Cairn. They will also meet members of the public.
Comments
