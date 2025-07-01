The King will also visit Kirkcaldy later this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road restrictions are in place for the Holyrood area of Edinburgh this afternoon as the King and Queen kick off a series of royal engagements in Scotland.

Charles and Camilla are in the capital today to begin their annual week of engagements in Scotland, known as Royal Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The royal couple are set for a busy week of events running until Friday, which includes the traditional garden party at Holyrood house and a visit to Kirkcaldy.

What’s happening today?

Proceedings begun on Tuesday with King Charles receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting The King’s Bodyguard Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) Guard of Honour in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Charles then took part in a centuries-old-tradition where he received the keys to the city, marking the start of his stay. The keys were presented by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge to the King, who traditionally returns them for safe keeping.

Read More King Charles brings royal train that once ran to Balmoral to an end

Later on Tuesday, there will be an investiture ceremony at Holyroodhouse to award special honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those receiving honours include artist Barbara Rae, who was awarded a damehood for services to art in the New Year Honours, and Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott, who becomes an OBE for services to swimming.

Swimmer Stephen Clegg, who won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris and becomes an MBE for services to swimming, will also attend.

The King and Queen will then host guests at a garden party in the grounds of the palace. They will be joined by the Princess Royal - Princess Anne - and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Road closures

Some road closures are in place in the city centre.

Horse Wynd in the Holyrood area will be shut from 1pm to 7pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh City Council have said Abbey Street and North Approach will also be closed as required, directed by Police Scotland.