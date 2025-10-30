Here’s the full Met Office forecast for tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spookiest night of the year is just round the corner, and families across Scotland will no doubt be finalising costumes and stocking up on sweets.

But regardless of your child’s excitement levels, we all know the weather can quickly turn a night of spooky delight into one of misery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, things are looking ok, with patches of showers in the afternoon mostly clearing by evening when guisers will be roaming the streets.

Here’s a full rundown of the Halloween forecast across Scotland, according to the Met Office:

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders - including Edinburgh

The Met Office said: “A mostly dry morning with sunny intervals. Cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of heavy rain, particularly in the west. Drier with clear spells by the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 14 °C.”

Edinburgh residents will see patches of rain in the afternoon, before clearing up for the evening. You can also expect light winds.

Children trick-or-treating on Halloween | AFP via Getty Images

Strathclyde - including Glasgow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said: “A dry start with some bright or sunny spells. Turning cloudier in the morning with outbreaks of heavy rain. Drier with clear spells by the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”

Glasgow residents may see showers in the afternoon but those will clear up by 4pm, ahead of a dry evening with a gentle breeze.

Central, Tayside & Fife - including Dundee, Perth and Stirling

The Met Office said: “A mostly dry morning with sunny spells. Cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of heavy rain. Turning drier with clear spells in the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”

Grampian - including Aberdeen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said: “A mostly dry morning with sunny spells. Cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of heavy rain. Turning drier with clear spells in the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”

Aberdeen will stay mostly dry, although there are some potential showers around 3pm, with strong winds all day.

Highlands & Eilean Siar - including Inverness

The Met Office said: “Mostly dry morning with sunny spells. Heavy rain at times in the north and east in the afternoon, remaining largely dry in the west. Windy throughout, with gales affecting the Hebrides. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”

Orkney & Shetland