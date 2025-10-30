Halloween 2025: Full Scottish weather forecast for guisers trick-or-treating on Halloween
The spookiest night of the year is just round the corner, and families across Scotland will no doubt be finalising costumes and stocking up on sweets.
But regardless of your child’s excitement levels, we all know the weather can quickly turn a night of spooky delight into one of misery.
Luckily, things are looking ok, with patches of showers in the afternoon mostly clearing by evening when guisers will be roaming the streets.
Here’s a full rundown of the Halloween forecast across Scotland, according to the Met Office:
Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders - including Edinburgh
The Met Office said: “A mostly dry morning with sunny intervals. Cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of heavy rain, particularly in the west. Drier with clear spells by the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 14 °C.”
Edinburgh residents will see patches of rain in the afternoon, before clearing up for the evening. You can also expect light winds.
Strathclyde - including Glasgow
The Met Office said: “A dry start with some bright or sunny spells. Turning cloudier in the morning with outbreaks of heavy rain. Drier with clear spells by the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”
Glasgow residents may see showers in the afternoon but those will clear up by 4pm, ahead of a dry evening with a gentle breeze.
Central, Tayside & Fife - including Dundee, Perth and Stirling
The Met Office said: “A mostly dry morning with sunny spells. Cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of heavy rain. Turning drier with clear spells in the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”
Grampian - including Aberdeen
The Met Office said: “A mostly dry morning with sunny spells. Cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of heavy rain. Turning drier with clear spells in the evening. Staying breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”
Aberdeen will stay mostly dry, although there are some potential showers around 3pm, with strong winds all day.
Highlands & Eilean Siar - including Inverness
The Met Office said: “Mostly dry morning with sunny spells. Heavy rain at times in the north and east in the afternoon, remaining largely dry in the west. Windy throughout, with gales affecting the Hebrides. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”
Orkney & Shetland
The Met Office said: “Rain clears Shetland through the morning, dry with sunny spells for Orkney. Cloudier with outbreaks of heavy showers through the afternoon. Strong southeasterly winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.