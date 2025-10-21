Dogs and Halloween 2025: Expert tips to keep your adorable dog safe during spooky season

Think twice before dressing up your dog. | Canva/Getty Images

There’s nothing more terrifying than an unexpected doggy injury or vet bill.

With Halloween just around the corner, households across the UK are stocking up on sweets, carving pumpkins and preparing for a night of spooky fun.

But while you’re planning your costume, it’s worth sparing a thought for the four-legged members of the family.

Halloween can be one of the most stressful and even dangerous times of year for dogs, with unexpected knocks at the door, tempting treats within paw’s reach and flashing decorations that can cause confusion or anxiety.

To help out Pooch & Mutt’s resident experts Vet Dr Linda Simon and Canine Behaviourist Dr Emma Scales-Theobald have shares their top tips to help dog owners enjoy a fright-free evening.

Here’s what they had to say.

Keep sweets and chocolate out of reach

Chocolate is poisonous for dogs as it contains theobromine and caffeine — stimulants that dogs can’t metabolise properly,” explains Dr Linda Simon. “Even small amounts can make them unwell. Many sweets also contain the artificial sweetener xylitol, which can cause a dangerous drop in blood sugar and even liver failure. The wrappers are another danger in themselves, if eaten, they can lead to painful blockages that may require surgery.”

Dr Emma Scales-Theobald adds: “A simple ‘leave it’ command can be a lifesaver. Start by teaching it with their favourite treat, and practice regularly so you can stop them before they pick up anything unsafe.”

Supervise young children with their sweets

“Kids often don’t know how dangerous chocolate can be for dogs,” says Dr Simon. “Keep an eye on little ones as they rummage through their Halloween stash and make sure they’re not sneaking sweets to their furry friend.”

Dr Scales-Theobald adds: “It’s also a great opportunity to teach children how to behave safely around dogs and explain why certain foods are off-limits.”

Keep lit pumpkins and candles away

While pumpkin flesh can be healthy for dogs in moderation thanks to it being packed with essential vitamins and minerals, too much can cause tummy trouble, and lit candles can pose serious risks.

“Dogs are naturally curious,” warns Dr Simon. “A wagging tail near an open flame is an accident waiting to happen. Opt for battery-powered lights or non-toxic tea-lights to stay safe.”

Create a calm space for your dog

“With constant knocking, doorbells and strangers in costumes, Halloween can be overwhelming,” says Dr Scales-Theobald. “If your dog is anxious, set up a quiet room with a comfy bed, blankets and background noise from the TV or radio. Keep them occupied with a licking mat or long-lasting chew to distract from the noise.”

Think twice before dressing your dog up

“Costumes can be cute, but they can also be stressful,” says Dr Scales-Theobald. “If you want to dress up your dog, introduce the outfit slowly in the run up to Halloween with positive reinforcement. If they seem uncomfortable, skip it. Their comfort comes first.”

Dr Simon adds: “Always check that your dog’s costume doesn’t restrict their movement, breathing or barking, and never leave them unsupervised while wearing it.”

