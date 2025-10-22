Halloween has been celebrated in Scotland since ancient times - it’s a descendant of the Gaelic festival of Samhain that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

During the Samhain celebration, the Celts would light great bonfires and pound on drums to guide visitors from the underworld, while wearing costumes to ward off malevolent spirits.

It’s a tradition that’s now been brought back by the annual Samhuinn Fire Festival on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s in Scotland things looked a little different - there weren’t any pumpkins so children risked their fingers by carving out the tough flesh of turnips to fashion Halloween lanterns.

And there was no ‘trick or treating’, with youngsters heading out in fancy dress to guise - hoping to earn a few shillings by performing on neighbour’s doorsteps.

Here are 20 pictures to take you back to those days.

1 . All dressed up A Halloween Party in Edinburgh's Old Kirk Hall, in Pennywell Road, in 1964. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Brownies in disguise The Reid Memorial Church Brownie Pack enjoying a Halloween Party in 1964. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Apple of his eye Dooking for apples at the Epilepsy Association Halloween Party in 1958. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Masks and lanterns A Halloween Party for orphans with turnip lanterns on the table in Edinburgh in 1962. | National World Photo Sales