Brownies dooking for apples in 1964.placeholder image
Brownies dooking for apples in 1964. | TSPL

Halloween in Scotland: Here are 20 fascinating pictures showing how Scots celebrated Halloween in the 1950s and 1960s

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:34 BST

Halloween celebrations looked a little different in Scotland more than six decades ago.

Halloween has been celebrated in Scotland since ancient times - it’s a descendant of the Gaelic festival of Samhain that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

During the Samhain celebration, the Celts would light great bonfires and pound on drums to guide visitors from the underworld, while wearing costumes to ward off malevolent spirits.

It’s a tradition that’s now been brought back by the annual Samhuinn Fire Festival on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s in Scotland things looked a little different - there weren’t any pumpkins so children risked their fingers by carving out the tough flesh of turnips to fashion Halloween lanterns.

And there was no ‘trick or treating’, with youngsters heading out in fancy dress to guise - hoping to earn a few shillings by performing on neighbour’s doorsteps.

Here are 20 pictures to take you back to those days.

A Halloween Party in Edinburgh's Old Kirk Hall, in Pennywell Road, in 1964.

1. All dressed up

A Halloween Party in Edinburgh's Old Kirk Hall, in Pennywell Road, in 1964. | National World

The Reid Memorial Church Brownie Pack enjoying a Halloween Party in 1964.

2. Brownies in disguise

The Reid Memorial Church Brownie Pack enjoying a Halloween Party in 1964. | National World

Dooking for apples at the Epilepsy Association Halloween Party in 1958.

3. Apple of his eye

Dooking for apples at the Epilepsy Association Halloween Party in 1958. | National World

A Halloween Party for orphans with turnip lanterns on the table in Edinburgh in 1962.

4. Masks and lanterns

A Halloween Party for orphans with turnip lanterns on the table in Edinburgh in 1962. | National World

