Edinburgh weather: Thunderstorm warning issued in Edinburgh as travel could be disrupted
A yellow warning of thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for Edinburgh, as flood warnings across Scotland remain in place.
The warning is in place from 11am until 6pm on Wednesday.
The alert says heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause travel disruption, including delays to train services and longer journey times for drivers.
There is also the potential for short term power losses in affected areas.
Several flood alerts have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) across Scotland.
There are five flood alerts in place for Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife and Scottish Borders.
The alerts say heavy rainfall may cause flooding from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
There may be disruption to travel in these areas.
SEPA says some areas could see more than 20mm of rainfall in an hour, but says this level will be localised with most areas not being affected.
The flood alerts are in place until further notice and have warned the public in affected areas to be vigilant.
Advice and information is available on the SEPA website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.
