Revellers pack into Edinburgh city centre for the Hogmanay Street Party in 2009. | Getty Images

It’s nearly time for the biggest party of the year in Scotland’s Capital.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh is famous for its Hogmanay celebrations, with thousands arriving from around the world to enjoy the unique atmosphere.

It’s an event that has evolved over the years, starting as an informal gathering on the Royal Mile to hear the bells of the Tron Kirk usher in the New Year, before expanding into a free street party that also encompassed Princes Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now a ticketed affair with events taking place over four days from December 29-January 1, with a range of options to bring in 2025, from pop concerts to a traditional ceilidh.

Here’s everything that’s happening, when it’s happening, and what it’ll cost you.

Torchlight Procession

What is it?

Start the New Year celebrations by being part of a river of fire created by 20,000 torch bearers. There will be live street theatre, fire performers, and drummers at the start before the procession leaves The Meadows, led by the Massed Pipes & Drums and Vikings from Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’ Jarl Squad, and weaves through the Old Town.

When is it?

The procession is on Sunday, December 29. You can collect your torch and wristband from The Meadows from 2pm, join the queue at 5.30pm, the entertainment starts at 6.30pm then the procession leaves at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are tickets?

Tickets for a torch and entry are priced at £18, plus a £2 booking fee. If you just want to join the event without a torch you can buy a ticket for £6.50 plus a £1 booking fee.

Night Afore Concert

What is it?

A special intimate concert from indie-rock legends Idlewild, plus special guest Jill Lorean, in the intimate setting of the George Street Assembly Rooms.

When is it?

Monday, December 30, from 7.30pm-10.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £30, plus a £3 booking fee.

Night Afore Disco Party

What is it?

Step back in time, as global smash-hit and time-travelling DJ sensation Hot Dub Time Machine returns to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay for the first time in a decade. Joining him will be very special guests The Cuban Brothers and Edinburgh funk trio High Fade. They’ll be playing the Ross Band Stand in Princes Street Gardens.

When is it?

Monday, December 30. Doors open at 5.30pm, with the music starting at 6.35pm and ending by 10.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the enclosure closest to the stage cost £35, plus a £3 booking fee. Tickets for the surrounding gardens cost £30, plus a £3 booking fee.

New Year Revels - Maximum Ceilidh Edition

What is it?

A huge ceilidh taking place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street across two dance floors featuring music from Jimi Shandrix Experience, Bella McNab’s Dance Band, Hugh MacDiarmid’s Haircut and Bodhran Bodhran.

When is it?

Tuesday, December 31, from 8pm-1am.

How much are the tickets?

Standard tickets are £67.50, plus a £5 booking fee. You can also get premium tickets which include a glass of fizz, a dram at the bells and access to the Grand Drawing Rooms for comfy seats and whisky tasting for £100, plus a £5 booking fee.

Bairns New Year Revels

What is it?

A special Bairn’s New Year Revels allows young party-goers a chance to join the celebrations with a huge family ceilidh, live music, dancing and Hogmanay fun for all. It’s no problem if they don’t know the dance moves due to the relaxed atmosphere in the George Street Assembly Rooms.

When is it?

Tuesday, December 31, from 2pm-3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are tickets?

Adult tickets are £16.50, plus a booking fee of £1.50. Children go for £14, plus a booking fee of £1.50.

Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral

What is it?

A festive and tranquil celebration seeing in the New Year in the candlelit atmosphere of St Giles' Cathedral at the end of its 900th year anniversary.

This year’s concert marks the festive season with the concluding three cantatas from J.S.Bach’s Christmas Oratorio: Bach at his most exuberant.

St Giles' Cathedral Choir, directed by Michael Harris, with the St Giles' Camerata, leader Angus Ramsay, are joined by an array of talented young soloists.

When it is?

Tuesday, December 31, from 6pm-7.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £22.50, plus a £2.50 booking fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre Hogmanay Street Party Dining Experience

What is it?

Warm up for the street party with a slap-up meal at the Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Galleries on The Mound. You’ll get a glass of Prosecco on arrival, a three course light supper, live music, and your ticket to the street party is included.

When is it?

Thuesday, December 31, from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £80.

Concert in the Gardens

What is it?

A concert held in Princes Street Gardens headlined by Scottish band Texas, who will play beneath the spectacular backdrop of Edinburgh Castle amidst one of the world’s greatest New Year firework displays, performing the last show of 2024 and first of 2025, bringing in the bells with a hit filled set of career spanning anthems including I Don’t Want a Lover, Say What You Want, Halo and Inner Smile.

Joining Texas at the Concert in the Gardens is very special guest Callum Beattie who has progressed from busking outside the city’s Usher Hall, to recently selling-out two nights at the iconic venue.

Plus, award-winning comedian Susie McCabe will return to host Concert in the Gardens, leading the country in a countdown to midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it?

The concert takes place on Tuesday, December 31, with doors opening at 8pm, entertainment starting at 8.50pm and ending at 12.45am on January 1.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £87.50 for the enclosure giving you the best view of the stage, or £72.50 for a ticket to watch from the surrounding gardens. There is a booking fee of £5 per order.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party

What is it?

The world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party returns to the historic city centre, to once again light-up the Edinburgh skies, at one of the world’s greatest New Year celebrations.

Around 45,000 revellers from around the globe, will party their way into 2025 with a feast of entertainment throughout the city centre, including live music, DJ’s, Giant Screens, International Street Theatre, Pipers, Drummers, funfair attractions, delicious street food & drink throughout the arena, creating a carnival of light and sound to bring in the New Year. Music will be provided by Hot Dub Time Machine, DJ Arielle Free, Peatbog Faeries, Valtos and The Poozies,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay also welcomes the return of pyrotechnic wizards Titanium to once again design one of the world’s best New Year firework displays, launched from the stunning setting of Edinburgh Castle for an unforgettable firework and light spectacular.

When is it?

Tuesday, December 31. Gates open at 8pm, with entertainment starting at 9pm and last entry at 11pm.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets are £30, plus a £2.50 booking fee, with a discount of £6.50 available for those with an ‘EH’ postcode. Tickets are available here.

Silent Adventures Mega Silent Disco 2024/25

What is it?

As part of the Hogmanay Street Party there is a silent disco and ‘silent adventure’ to be enjoyed by revellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it?

Tuesday, December 31. Gates open at 8pm, with entertainment starting at 9pm and last entry at 11pm.

How much are tickets?

You can buy access to the silent disco and adventure as part of a package with a Street Party ticket for a total of £37, plus a £3 booking fee. You can’t access the silent disco without entry to the Street Party.

NYD Club Night

What is it?

For those that want to continue to party, head to Leith Arches on New Year’s Day for a club night featuring the best of Scotland’s underground music scene, with an all-female DJ lineup of Hayley Zalassi, Swatt Team and Disco T*ts.

When is it?

Wednesday, January 1, from 9am-1pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £16.50, plus a booking for of £1.50.

Vitimin C Club Night

What is it?

A night of New Year’s Day music at Portobello Town Hall courtesy of Vic Galloway (BBC Radio Scotland) and Andy Wake featuring alt-rock legends The Vaselines, support from Sacred Paws, and a party DJ set from Dave Maclean (Django Django).

When is it?

Wednesday, January 1, from 7.30pm-1am.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £25, plus a £2.50 booking free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Footin’ Come Away In

What is it?

Join acclaimed folk singer and songwriter, Karine Polwart, Choir Director, Stephen Deazley, and 200 community singers for Come Away In - an atmospheric First Footin’ event at St. Giles’ Cathedral on New Year’s Day. Special guests include Stephen Deazley, Lori Watson and Corrina Hewat. It’s part of a programme of free live music across the city on New Year’s Day with other events happening at Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Hall, Virgin Hotel, Fruitmarket Warehouse, Cold Town House, The Coorie, Speigeltent, The Scottish Cafe, Boozy Cow, Auld Hundred, Black Bull, The Huxley, Element, Copper Blossom, Leith Arches and Portobello Town Hall

When is it?

Wednesday, January 1, from 2pm-5.40pm. Other events take place throughout the day - check the website here for up-to-date details.

It’s a free unticketed event - just turn up in plenty of time.