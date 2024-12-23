The Scottish regions set for balmy Christmas Day temperatures of 14C and bright sunshine

Sunshine on the north east is due

A warm Christmas is forecast for Scotland as December’s changeable weather patterns settle on the very mild side over the festivities.

Christmas Eve is set to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures rising to 14 degrees Celsius in Macduff and Thurso.

Aberdeen and Stonehaven will record 13 degrees Celsius, with bright sunshine forecast over the day.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are also set to record 13 degrees Celsius, with showers also forecast throughout the day.

While unseasonable, the temperatures are not expected to break any records in Scotland this year.

Sun sets over Montrose, Angus, on the shortest day. The mild conditions are set to continue over Christmas with 14 degrees Celsius due in parts of the North East on Tuesday. | Contributed

The warmest Christmas Eve on record was at Gordon Castle in Moray, where 15.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in 1931.

Forecasters, however, have their eye on Thurso where its temperature record for the period from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day could be beaten. That was set at Dounreay in 1971, when 10.6 degrees Celsius was recorded. With 14 degrees Celsius forecast for Tuesday, the Met Office said it was one to watch.

Christmas Day is set to be slightly cooler with Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Edinburgh and Glasgow due to record 11 degrees Celsius.

The record currently stands at 15.1C which was recorded at Dyce in Aberdeenshire in 2011 and in Urquhart in Ross and Cromarty in 2016