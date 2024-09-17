Scotland to be hotter than Barcelona as temperatures soar amid autumn sunshine
Scotland is set to bask in a surge of warmer autumn weather this week, with the temperature gauge expected to peak as high as 23C.
The country’s west coast is expected to benefit the most from a prolonged burst of September sunshine from today to Thursday, as temperatures rival or even better those in prominent European cities including Barcelona and Rome.
Glasgow is forecast to reach a maximum as high as 23C tomorrow, after the city climbs to a high of 21C today. In contrast, Barcelona and Rome are expected to enjoy relatively cooler weather tomorrow for September with a forecast maximum of 22C in both cities.
The sunshine is not limited to Scotland’s largest city, with the country overall benefiting from high pressure drifting towards Scandinavia that is dragging warm air from the Azores.
Edinburgh is forecast to reach its maximum of 21C for the week today, according to the Met Office.
Temperatures in Tayside and Aberdeenshire are also forecast to hit 21C today and be amongst the hottest of anywhere in the UK.
The Met Office said of tomorrow’s forecast: “Another fine day’s weather with all parts expected to stay dry, with prolonged periods of sunshine soon burning back any early fog patches.”
Aiden McGivern, from the Met Office, said early fog patches this morning would dissipate to reveal “blue skies” for much of the country.
He said: "Meanwhile, the low cloud across the north and north-west of Scotland will tend to push away to the far north as the day progresses."
Mr McGivern added: "By Thursday, the highest temperatures will be in the west of Scotland, north west England, south west England and west Wales."
