The first snowfall of the autumn in Scotland has been recorded, with CCTV images capturing the moment on Cairn Gorm mountain

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland has recorded its first snowfall of the autumn, as the country shivers through below-average temperatures as Arctic air sweeps in, the Met Office said.

Blustery showers, with a small risk of thunder and hail, are forecast for Wednesday, particularly in the north, the forecaster said. There is also a chance of patchy frost being recorded across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some snow or sleet was seen on the Scottish mountains on Wednesday as temperatures were below average for the time of year, with about 10C to 13C in Scotland and 13C to 16C in southern England.

Snow in the Cairngorms captured during winter. The first snowfall of autumn has fallen at the Ptarmigan Restaurant up Cairn Gorm mountain. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV images recorded snow falling at the Ptarmigan Restaurant on Cairn Gorm mountain on Wednesday evening - a location 1,097m above sea level. Snow was also photographed on the peak of Ben Wyvis on Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post from Ravenscraig Guest House in Aviemore said: “And there we have it! The winter season has begun.”

Temperatures are forecast to plunge as low as 2C in the early hours of Friday morning, with Biggar in South Lanarkshire to freeze through some of Scotland’s coldest temperatures this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Nasir, Met Office meteorologist, said: “Yesterday, [there were] severe gales across the north east of Scotland and some persistent rain, all courtesy of this area of low pressure. And this low, the position of it, continues to affect our weather through the next few days.”

She said this meant “showers, some sunshine and a cold wind”.

A shot of the funicular railway track in the Cairngorms surrounded by some snow. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images/iStockphoto

The showers will continue through Wednesday evening and overnight, but will fade away in land, and be more frequent across northern and western areas.

Frost might be seen in some areas overnight as temperatures drop to 4C or 5C, then sunshine is forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winds won’t be as blustery across in-land areas, showers particularly along the coastline, they may develop in land, but there will be some drier interludes and a mix of cloud and sunshine yet again, temperatures 14C or 15C in the south,” Ms Nasir said.

The forecast weather for the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: Met Office | Met Office

Friday will generally be a dry day after possible patchy frost again on Thursday night.

Ms Nasir said: “A ridge of high pressure is moving in, so a cold start, with a localised frost, but with that we’ll see some sunshine. All change though as we head into the weekend from the north west.”